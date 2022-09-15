National Troupe to stage Echoes of the Drums

The National Troupe of Nigeria is set to stage Echoes of the Drums, a stage play written by Ola ’Awakan and directed by Mike Anyanwu. The play, which explores themes in unity, love and diversity, utilizes drum instrumentation in storytelling to drive home relevant and timely messages at this dire moment in our political, cultural and ethno-centric landscapes.

Speaking on the production, which is coming on the heels of the successful staging of the Unity play titled ‘Strings’ Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, artistic director and chief executive officer, National Troupe of Nigeria, reiterated that by staging ‘Echoes of the Drum’, the National Troupe of Nigeria will be lending a voice of contribution to peace, brotherliness and love within the diverse cultures and ethnicity in Nigeria. The AD/CEO also stated the play will provide over 500 job opportunities (or employment opportunities) by engaging teeming youths within the theatre and by extension the creative industry.

Read also: Master of Meditation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urges Nigerians to pursue peace at Culture Festival 2022

‘Echoes of the Drums’ is to be staged on Thursday September 29, 2022 at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos and it is open to the general public for a fee.

The National Troupe of Nigeria is Nigeria’s apex performing arts agency of the Federal government. It was established in 1991 to promote and project Nigeria’s diverse rich cultural heritage in music, dance and drama and indeed in any other performative expression.