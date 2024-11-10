Mo Abdu to deliver NFVCB’s PAO keynote address

Media mogul, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Dr. Mo Abudu will deliver the keynote address at the National Film and Video Censors Board’s (NFVCB) 4th Peace Ayiam Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference, scheduled to hold on November 14 and 15 in Lagos.

Although the broad theme of this fourth diet of the annual conference is “Film and Video Regulation in the Digital Age’’, Abudu’s keynote, the first since the inception of the conference that usually attracts industry stakeholders, policy makers, entrepreneurs and innovators is titled, “From Local to Global: Developing Narratives and Contents for Worldwide Appeal”.

As a pioneering force in Africa’s media and entertainment industry and as the CEO of Ebony Life Group, Mo Abudu brings her wealth of experience and expertise to the conference and on the all- important topic that is focused on strategies for creating engaging stories and content that resonates with diverse audiences globally while maintaining local relevance.

Having produced widely acclaimed films such as the The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy, The Royal Hibiscus, and Death and The Kings Horseman, the media mogul whose achievements have earned her recognition as Africa’s Most Successful Woman by Forbes and “Africa’s Queen of Media” by CNN and lately by the authoritative Hollywood Reporter is in a better position to articulate strategies for developing narratives that transcend cultural boundaries and that appeal to both local and global audiences.

“We are thrilled to have Mo Abudu as our keynote speaker,” said the Executive Director of the NFVCB, Dr. Shaibu Husseini.

“Her passion for promoting African stories and her commitment to excellence in the industry make her an ideal fit for this conference,” the ED said adding, that the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa will declare the conference open and perform her role as the Chief Host.

“The Minister’s presence, the first since the inception of the Nigeria Digital Content Conference, underscores the government’s commitment to the growth and development of the Creative sector,” Shaibu stated.

The two days conference, which is supported by organizations such as Google, Netflix, Brickwall Communications, Atajah’s Repertoire, Yaw Naija Tv, TikTok, Nile Group, Multichoice, Cinemax, Film Distributors Association of Nigeria (FIDAN), Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), FilmOne and African’s largest network, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA, will feature panel discussions and breakout sessions around the main theme of the conference.

Share