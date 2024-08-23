Meet Bolaji Balogun, one of the men who advanced Nigeria’s telecoms industry

Bolaji Balogun is the Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, an independent investment banking firm, and the Chief Investment Officer of the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF).

With over three decades of experience in investment banking, investment management, and mobile telecommunications, Balogun has established himself as a leading figure in Nigeria’s financial and telecoms sectors.

At the start of his career, Balogun was often recognised as the son of Subomi Balogun, the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB). However, he has carved out his legacy over the years, with significant contributions to investment banking and the broader business landscape in Nigeria.

Balogun’s educational journey began at Igbobi College in Lagos, after which he attended Charterhouse School in Godalming, Surrey, United Kingdom. He attended the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, where he earned an honours degree in Economics.

From April 1993 to January 2001, Balogun served as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at CSL Stockbrokers Limited. He was also the Executive Director at FCMB Capital Markets from January 1996. After spending over a decade with the FCMB Group, Balogun co-founded Econet Wireless Nigeria (now Airtel Nigeria) in January 2001.

During his tenure at Econet, Balogun played a pivotal role in the company’s growth, leading the capital raising and license bid auction for the company’s $285 million GSM license. As Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, and later as Chief Marketing Officer, he was instrumental in the $1.67 billion sale of Econet Wireless to Celtel in 2005, which remains Nigeria’s largest successfully exited private investment to date. Following this achievement, Balogun returned to investment banking and founded Chapel Hill Denham in 2005.

Under his leadership, Chapel Hill Denham has been at the forefront of developing Nigeria’s capital markets, driving investment in sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and power. One of his significant contributions is through the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), the first and only infrastructure debt fund dedicated to Nigeria. The fund focuses on raising long-term capital to address the country’s critical infrastructure deficit, vital for economic development in areas like transportation, energy, and urban infrastructure.

Beyond his professional roles, Balogun is a key advocate for aligning private sector initiatives with global development goals. As Co-Chair of the Private Sector Advisory Group on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he actively promotes sustainable and inclusive growth in Nigeria. His efforts highlight his commitment to using investment as a tool for long-term societal impact.

Balogun’s influence extends to grooming the next generation of entrepreneurs. As Vice Chairman of Endeavor Nigeria, he supports high-impact entrepreneurs driving innovation and economic growth. His involvement with Endeavor reveals his dedication to fostering leadership and entrepreneurship within Nigeria’s dynamic business environment.

In addition to his role at Chapel Hill Denham, Balogun is a Director of Trustfund Pensions, one of Nigeria’s largest pension fund managers. His leadership roles have also included serving as Chairman of Lafarge Africa Plc, Nahco FTZ Limited, and as a Director of Nahco Aviance Plc and NASD Plc. His expertise is recognised beyond Nigeria as he was appointed to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Africa Advisory Board in September 2009 and was recently appointed as the Co-Chair of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council (AGEAC) in January 2024.

Throughout his career, Bolaji Balogun has been honoured with numerous awards and recognitions for his contributions to the financial and telecoms sectors. He is often praised for his leadership style, which blends traditional business acumen with a forward-looking vision.