Meet Anita Ukah winner of BBNaija’s ‘Her Money, Her Power’ task

Anita Ukah has emerged as the champion of The She Tank and BellaNaija’s “Her Money, Her Power” task on Big Brother Naija Season 9, highlighting the growing focus on women’s economic advancement in Nigeria.

The victory not only showcases her business insight and understanding of economic power but also underscores the potential for entertainment and media to drive social change.

The campaign hashtag #HerMoneyHerPower trended on X (formerly Twitter) and Google Trends, reaching more than 19 million people across social media.

The young Ukah’s winning presentation focused on sustainable business practices as a critical driver of women’s financial empowerment, setting her apart in a field of impressive competitors.

According to a PwC Nigeria report, closing the gender gap in Nigeria could result in a significant boost to the nation’s GDP, with a potential increase of $229 billion by 2025.

This initiative comes at a crucial time for Nigeria, which currently ranks 125th out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Global Gender Gap Index.

As the winner, she receives a juicy cash prize and opportunities to further advocate for women’s economic power.

The “Her Money, Her Power” campaign, spearheaded by The She Tank and BellaNaija, aims to drive a cultural shift by elevating the conversation surrounding women’s economic power in Nigeria.

The BBNaija task proved to be a powerful platform for amplifying this message, generating significant social media buzz, and sparking crucial conversations.

The task, designed to emphasise the importance of financial independence and economic power for women, saw housemates compete in four challenging segments: a quiz, podcast production, drama, and individual presentations.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the ‘Her Money, Her Power’ campaign and congratulate Anita Ukah on her well-deserved win,” said Blessing Omakwu, Founder of The She Tank.

“This task has not only entertained viewers but educated millions of viewers about the importance of women’s economic power. We believe this is just the beginning of a much-needed movement towards a more equitable and prosperous future for Nigerian women.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

