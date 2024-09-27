Maggie Smith, a dame of stage and film, dies at 89

From playing the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess of Grantham in ‘Downton Abbey’ to the formidable Professor Minerva McGonagall in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, Maggie Smith, the acclaimed British actress, has passed away in a London hospital at the age of 89.

Born Margaret Natalie Smith in Ilford, Essex, in 1934, Smith’s journey to stardom began at the Oxford Playhouse School, where she honed her acting skills. Her early career saw her performing in Oxford University stage productions and revues, including ‘On the Fringe,’ which eventually made its way to the West End and Broadway.

Smith’s talent quickly garnered recognition, and she became a prominent figure in British theatre. She excelled in classical and contemporary roles, delivering memorable performances in plays such as ‘Mary, Mary,’ ‘Hedda Gabler,’ ‘Othello,’ ‘Private Lives,’ ‘Night and Day,’ and ‘Lettice and Lovage.’

Smith’s later career saw her captivate a new generation of fans with her portrayal of the sharp-tongued and quick-witted Dowager Countess of Grantham in the acclaimed television series ‘Downton Abbey.’ Her performance earned her two Emmy Awards and further cemented her status as a beloved icon. She also became a familiar face to millions of Harry Potter fans worldwide as the formidable yet caring Professor Minerva McGonagall.

“Maggie is a legend. [I honestly] think the world of her. She’s an amazing actress but when you think of what she was going through and the fact that she thought this was important enough to keep going and not let this break her character either. She’s deserves all her honors, awards and medals,” said Lauren Francesca Southwood on Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies.

With a career spanning seven decades, Smith’s talent was recognised with numerous awards, including two Oscars, three Emmys, a Tony, and seven BAFTA Awards. In 1990, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to the performing arts.

Beyond her professional achievements, Smith was known for her intensely private nature. She leaves a legacy of unforgettable performances and a devoted following of fans who will forever cherish her talent and wit.