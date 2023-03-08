Ludovic Fadairo thrills Lagos art market with solo show

In what culminated in a historic moment in the Nigerian art scene was the home coming event for the esteemed Ludovic Fadairo, hosted by SOTO Gallery. The renowned Beninese master who is originally from Ife, had his first ever exhibition in the country, since 1977. The exhibition titled “What We Don’t See’ attempts to capture the rich introspective journey of the artist and as a deeply rooted man. The collection of works invites the audience along the hazy and murky terrain of the unknown, the mysterious and with each emerging mirage, surrendering to the never-ending questions of existence.

At the opening of the exhibition over the weekend, SOTO Gallery Ikoyi, Lagos, the host, sparkled with excitement as guests of the gallery sauntered in to pay homage to a legend. Among those in attendance were Jess Castelotte and Bruce Onobrakpeya. During the opening remark by Tola Akerele, director of SOTO Gallery, Professor Bruce took the floor to endorse his friend as an inspiration to artists alike saying, “he was able to connect traditional art with modern art. In the West, there’s a break between traditional art and modern art but in Fadairo’s work, it’s seamless. It’s a seamless transition and that is what he’s gifted to African art.”

The opening was a night to remember, the room beamed with such light as the works on the walls held as much presence as the collective thrill of everyone present.

The exhibition is on from 4th March 4 – April 2, 2023 at Soto Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos.