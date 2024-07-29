Looking for something affordable, within this summer

With the cry of poor business by tour operators and travel agents, it is obvious that the unimaginable foreign exchange rate has stopped many from traveling to their dream destinations this summer.

Truly, at over N1, 500 for $US1, one really needs to break the bank to travel for summer, except if he/she has a very deep pocket.

However, summer can also be enjoyed at home as some chic home-grown destinations await visitors with enthralling offerings.

Top among them is the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, which is a good summer deal.

Situated amidst rich palm forest vegetation, the magnificent resort set on 174 hectares of land connotes peace and serenity complemented by its original atmosphere.

Since inception in 2007, and despite several changes in its management, the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, once managed by Le Meridien and Icon Hotels, has not changed.

As Margret Aniefiok, a long-serving staff member puts it: ‘‘the facility has not changed. It is only the staff, especially managers that keep changing.’’

True to her observation, the resort is still very much in a pretty good shape; fascinating and elegantly crafted, with opulence on display. As well, the rich natural pull of the landscape, airy and breezy, is quite enchanting and inviting to feast on any day.

There are many other reasons to visit the resort, which is unarguably, the best in South South and South East of Nigeria.

Tucked in a lush tropical landscape in Nwaniba, a few kilometres away from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the resort is a hospitality jewel and a prime leisure and business resort by all standards.

The serenity of the environment amidst tropical beauties easily gives away the outfit as a top get-away and holiday option for discerning vacation seekers, especially this summer.

On offer are 130 guest rooms, 26 suites, and seven chalets; which are world-class accommodation options that complement other facilities conceptualised by Akwa Ibom State, the owners, to glue guests to a sustained leisure outing and memorable experience during their stay. As well, the private terraces in each of the accommodation options will indulge every guest. Besides, each room looks over a forest of palm trees and the golf course. The panoramic view created by this special offering is compared to that of viewing the Atlantic Ocean from the comfort of one’s hotel room.

Of course, the height of excitement at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort is the 18-hole golf course, which has attracted the best golfers from far and near to battle for honour on its lush, rough landscape and well-trimmed lawns.

Again, the golf course with an enchanting and undulating landscape, hilly ranges and water courses, is highly regarded as one of the best and challenging courses in Nigeria and a professional golfer’s delight.

The emphasis on the exclusive and luxury sports allows guests to meet with top personalities who, while on a golf retreat, may share the same table or swimming time with other guests. The rooms and other excitements may not make sense to you if you visit when golf tournaments are on.

Apart from the golf course, the resort indulges guests in memorable leisure through other facilities such as three bars, three stylish restaurants, Marina Club House & BBQ Terrace, retail shops, hair salon, and a VIP lounge.

There is also a river by the Marine Club House that flows through nearby Cameroon and into the Atlantic Ocean, luring guests for a plunge or leisure fishing.

With all its nature endowments and these world-class facilities, the idyllic resort truly woos guests to golf and leisure retreats.

Similarly, the needs of the corporate and business worlds are adequately met through the hotel’s conference and banquet facilities. While the banquet hall accommodates up to 1,000 people, there are various options for meetings and seminars. As well, the hotel’s business centre includes rental office space and many function rooms.

Emphasis is further laid on leisure with other recreational facilities such as a fitness and health club, outdoor children’s and adult pools, two Jacuzzis, tennis and squash facilities, golf club, as well as a riverside marina with a floating jetty.

Lodging in the hotel gives you the opportunity to join every other guest to discover and explore signature offerings created and sustained by indigenous hands.

Of course, the Akwa Ibom axis is known for its great traditional culinary prowess. You will be feted with enough local dishes that will keep whetting your appetite.

As well, you have a whole range of continental dishes and specialised cuisines developed by Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort’s internal talents to choose from.

Also, the resort’s efforts at boosting the golf course for regular competitions are yielding results. The management of the resort is already connecting the golf course to international almanac amid plans to host international tournaments that will draw tourist dollars to the resort, Uyo, the state and the country at large.

Most importantly, the journey to discover this hide-out is short and more convenient this summer as Ibom Air connects guests from Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country to the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, which is approximately 30 minutes drive to the resort.

As well, ardent golfers will not forget a swell experience at the resort this summer in a hurry.

So, save money, save the stress and look inwards to the resort and other top home-grown destinations this summer.