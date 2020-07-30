Lock-In, the biggest competition in BBNaija history, debuts with N30m at stake for fans

MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that 30 fans of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Edition stand a chance of winning N30 million in the biggest competition yet in the history of the show.

The BBNaija Fave Housemate Lock-in competition is a fresh twist from Biggie that will see fans lock-in a favourite housemate who they think will win the show. The lock-in period will be open from Thursday, July 30 till Monday, August 3, 2020. The special BBNaija Lock-In feature would be available on MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. At the end of the season, correct Fave Housemate Lock-In entries will go through a raffle draw where 30 winners will emerge and win N1 million each.

To qualify for the competition, fans must be active DStv or GOtv customers and download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from their app stores to lock-in the housemate they believe will win. The competition is open to both new and returning customers.

The BBNaija Fave Housemate Lock-in competition is one of the ways MultiChoice is making this season more exciting for its customers.

BBNaija season 5 airs on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29.