Legend Hotel Lagos lights up airport for Christmas

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, discerning guests, high profile personalities and a select audience had reasons to celebrate as Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton rolled out colourful drums to kick-start the 2024 festive season.

On the auspicious occasion, Legend, a one-of-a-kind hotel, reminded its high profile clientele that it is Christmas once again and it rose to the occasion with a specially curated Christmas Tree Lighting event.

It was truly a relaxing evening filled with beautiful rendition by a world-class choir from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Shogunle, Lagos, live band performance, raffle draw and fun activities that engaged the audience, among others.

Of course, special delicacies for all taste buds and matching wine menu flowed ceaselessly to attest to the hotel’s ability to fete guests no matter the status, taste and preferences.

However, other exciting activities await the guests during the festive season. They include: game nights, sip and paint, karaoke, photo sessions, sightseeing and Santa deliveries.

As well, the hotel is heightening the experience and offerings with an enthralling festive package.

Tagged ‘Christmas Like a Legend’, the package is in line with the hotel’s appreciation of the guests for their continued patronage over the years the hotel has been in business.

The package also promises the best experience for the guests this festive season at the hotel, starting at N369,999 per night for its Deluxe room.

The Legendary Christmas package is inclusive of a complimentary breakfast buffet for two and service charge.

It is valid from December 22, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Peter Idoko, general manager, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, was excited to use the occasion to appreciate the hotel’s guests once again, noting that they are the reason the hotel has been in business since opening few years ago and also the reason for the colourful lighting ceremony.

He also urged them to take advantage of the festive package to give themselves deserving special treats this season.

The highlight of the evening was the lighting of the Christmas Tree by Idoko, who was assisted by some of the top executives of the hotel and high profile guests.

