Lagos International Theatre Festival: A hub of cultural diplomacy, global collaboration

The recently held Lagos International Theatre Festival, LITF was not just an entertainment; it was cultural expression, storytelling and performance.

The theatre held between November 14 and 17, 2024 was well fitted in a time when Nigerians are going through socio-economic challenges, this made them to relax and bond.

Held across four venues in Lagos, the maiden edition had captivating stage plays, including ‘Shaggy On Stage’, ‘Dear Kaffy’, ‘High’, ‘Anatomy of a Woman’, and international productions from Zambia, such as ‘Without a Kiss’ and ‘Metsi (Water)’. There were also special presentations, including ‘IDIA Warrior Queen’, a showcase of talented college students.

Simply put, this year was a great time to be a fan of theatre. According sources, the LITF was a vibrant extravaganza with 25 stage plays, as attendees experienced a diverse range of performances as each venue transformed into a theatrical hub, buzzing with vendors and interactive activities, making LITF a truly immersive experience.

The Lagos International Theatre Festival was more than just a celebration of the arts; it’s a competition, a platform for creative exchange, a catalyst for cultural diplomacy and also fostering collaboration between Nigerian creatives and the global theatre community, a source said.

Some of the features at this year’s LITF include:-

Dear Kaffy: “Dear Kaffy” stuns again at the 2024 Lagos International Theatre Festival, bringing a poignant and thought-provoking drama to the stage. This gripping narrative follows Kaffy, a 35-year-old high-achiever navigating the complexities of relationships and societal expectations. Despite her successes, Kaffy faces a string of heartbreaks in her quest for love.

As Kaffy traverses the dating landscape, her experiences are shaped by her aunt’s well-meaning yet misguided advice. Through Kaffy’s story, the play masterfully captures the emotions and struggles of women in this age bracket, torn between societal pressures and personal aspirations. The audience is taken on an emotional journey, eliciting feelings of empathy, sadness, hope, and resilience.

Shaggy On Stage : Broda Shaggy, the A-list comedian and actor, has proven his versatility as a performer with his impressive stage debut. In a stunning display of his acting chops, Broda Shaggy seamlessly transitioned between multiple characters, including a doctor, an upcoming artist, and an all-around entertainer. His captivating performance left the audience in awe, solidifying his position as a talented and dynamic performer.

The event, which was attended by a diverse gathering of celebrities, fans, and members of the press, was a resounding success. Broda Shaggy’s relatable performance expertly captured the essence of the Nigerian experience, eliciting a wide range of emotions from the audience. With his impressive stage debut, Broda Shaggy has undoubtedly cemented his status as a talented and versatile performer, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future projects.

My Mother,My Sister: My Mother, My Sister,” a poignant musical drama directed by Sisiano Paolo, delves into the intricate lives of women navigating life’s tempests. The narrative revolves around ‘Madam Hope’ and her family, whose world is turned upside down on the day of her daughter’s wedding .This explosive news unleashes a torrent of emotions, exposing the deep-seated wounds and hurts of Madam Hope’s daughters.

Through a masterful blend of drama, dance, and song, the play weaves a relatable tapestry that resonates deeply with the audience. By exploring the complexities of female relationships and the struggles women face, “My Mother, My Sister” offers a powerful and cathartic theatrical experience. With its universal themes and captivating storytelling, this musical drama sure left a lasting impact on all who witnessed it.

In a fitting finale to the festival, founder Bolanle Austen-Peters took to the stage to express her heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed sponsors who supported the event. She also commended the talented thespians who brought the productions to life, and beamed with pride knowing that the audience had an unforgettable experience.

The 2024 Lagos International Theatre Festival will undoubtedly be remembered for its outstanding showcases of theatrical talent, thought-provoking themes, and unforgettable performances. As the curtains drew to a close, the anticipation for next year’s edition was palpable.

Share