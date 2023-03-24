Labadi Beach Hotel returns to international travel expo

Labadi Beach Hotel, Ghana’s premier 5-star hotel, has returned to the international travel expos with the aim of showcasing the facility’s unique offerings to the world. The premier hotel’s last participation at a major international travel show was a decade ago.

At this year’s International Tourism Bourse (ITB Berlin), the hotel staged a comeback with multiple objectives to promote Ghana’s indigenous brand as well as learn about the latest trends in the travel and tourism sector.

Exhibiting at the Ghana stand at the Africa Hall, David Eduaful, the hotel’s acting managing director, explained the rationale for participating at the world’s leading travel show.

“As an indigenous hotel, we are here to open ourselves to the international market and look to compete and maximize the opportunities that it offers.

‘’Opening yourself up to the international market so that you can compete squarely and fiercely with the international brands. So, coming here gives us that opportunity to market ourselves, to market to the international community and the travel industry,” he said.

The acting managing director reiterated the hotel’s commitment to providing hospitality excellence for its guests and clients with focus on business and leisure.

Eduaful maintained: “My focus is business leisure and it is a unique combination that nobody can take away from us. It is the only hotel in Accra that combines business and leisure, let us say, the only five-star hotel that combines the two.

“It gives the clients an opportunity to experience Ghana or the real hospitality in Ghana. We are the only hotel with a private beach in the city and a spa in its environment, so you stay in the Labadi Beach Hotel and it is like you are in your home.”

Eduaful, who is the first Ghanaian to lead a five-star hotel in the country, said he is unfazed by the responsibilities of the post as they are an extension of what he is used to doing at the hotel for the three decades that he has been there.

“Most of my life has been in leadership positions. I was a hotel manager, prior to my appointment as the acting managing director. So, what I do currently is not totally different and new from what I was doing previously. It is just a continuation in trying to make sure that it is done better.

“As the first indigenous Ghanaian to be in charge, it gives the opportunity to others who are following or who are in the industry to know that of course, Ghanaians can also do it.

The acting managing director said his major preoccupation is to bring the hotel up to a standard that is competitive and offers guests value for their money.

“We have a lot of things to improve on what we have already. And my focus right now is to ensure that we do what is needed to bring the hotel up to a level that is never seen before,” he emphasized.