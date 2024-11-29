Kogi on tourism, hospitality spotlight

…Tourism board GM leads others to unravel potential, investment opportunities

Since the appointment of Bilkisu Abdulsalam Ogueyi, as general manager, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board, the state’s numerous tourism attractions have been receiving attention, to say the least.

Ogueyi, a former president of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and a tour operator with over two decades experience, is truly bringing her expertise to bear in her work in Kogi, her state-of-origin.

After understudying her areas of responsibility, she hit the ground running with many engagements with the stakeholders in the state, while also seeking collaborations with the tourism private sector (her forte) and relevant bodies outside the state to grow the tourism sector.

One of such engagements was in far away Lagos with Wanle Akinboboye, founder and president of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort. While at the first African themed beach resort at Ikegun, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the general manager sought collaboration with Akinboboye, who runs successful beach resorts and other tourism projects in Nigeria, Africa and the Caribbeans.

Of course, she hopes to see such crowd-pulling resorts in Lagos spring up in the beach areas of Kogi State, especially with the River Niger offering itself as the base for such projects.

Riding on the heels of the successful Lagos meeting, whose seed is expected to germinate soon, from November 20-21, 2024, Ogueyi, along with her team and potential investors from Abuja, undertook a field trip to explore various attractions within the Lokoja area of the state.

She led the group to Agbaja Plateau, the Confluence River, Mount Patti, Jimbe Beach, among other attractions.

She had time to explain the potential of each attraction visited by the group.

In the case of the Agbaja Plateau, she explained that it is a vast expanse known for its ironstone formations. It is ecologically rich and holds significant geological and cultural importance.

Offering more details, she noted that the plateau spans approximately 50 km and features flat-topped hills primarily made of ferruginous sandstones and laterites.

The elevation ranges between 300 and 600 meters above sea level, while the landscape is characterized by rugged terrains, natural caves, and ironstone pavements.

On its tourism highlights, the Agbaja Plateau offers scenic views, amid sweeping vistas of the surrounding plains.

As well, it attracts geologists and nature enthusiasts due to its unique ironstone formations, while also home to local communities with vibrant traditions. It also hosts a historical rest house associated with Lord Lugard of the colonial-era.

Another highlight of the trip was the visit to the Confluence River, which marks the iconic meeting point of the Niger and Benue Rivers in Lokoja, making it one of Nigeria’s most significant geographical features.

Interestingly, the confluence forms a y-shape, where the clearer waters of the Niger River merge with the browner silt-laden waters of the Benue River. Its tourism highlights abound.

From the scenic beauty, which is best appreciated at sunrise or sunset for dramatic lighting to the surrounding vegetation and hills that enhance its picturesque setting, the confluence is worth visiting.

There are also tourism activities such as boating and cruises, amid opportunities for tours to explore the rivers, while visitors can always visit the local riverside markets for seafood, fish, crafts, food, and souvenirs.

However, the confluence has huge historical significance. Lokoja, its host city, was Nigeria’s first administrative capital during British colonization.

Again, Mount Patti is a wonder to behold. It is a historical hill in Lokoja that offers breathtaking views of the Niger-Benue confluence and the city below.

With an elevation of approximately 458 meters above sea level, it offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

But most profoundly, Mount Patti is a significant historical site, hosting a colonial rest house linked to Lord Lugard, Nigeria’s first governor-general.

Aside from its cultural significance and visits by locals for recreation and events, the mountain is a haven for adventurers, amid hiking trails, which are accessible through a challenging hike or a motorable road.

Finally, but not the least, the Jimbe Beach, situated along the riverbanks in Kogi State, offers a tranquil setting for relaxation and outdoor activities.

It features sandy shores encircled by lush vegetation, while proximity to fishing communities allows for immersion in local culture.

As expected, the beach has a lot of tourism highlights; relaxation spots, ideal for picnics, sunbathing, and leisure activities.

It also offers water activities, amid opportunities for fishing, swimming, and boat rides.

On a visit, you will have the opportunity to interact with the local fishermen and their families.

However, the trip also offered the team an opportunity to assess tourism infrastructure of the state, starting with Lokoja, reviewing the challenges and making recommendations where necessary.

The general manager and her team also discovered some challenges.

For Agbaja Plateau, they include; poor road infrastructure that hampers accessibility, limited tourist facilities, including accommodations and guided tours and lack of organized promotional efforts to attract visitors.

The challenges of the Confluence River, according to the team, include; lack of maintenance of viewing platforms and tourist infrastructure, limited signage and informational resources for visitors, while rugged terrain that deter some visitors, lack of maintenance for historical structures and limited facilities, are major challenges of Mount Patti.

On the other hand, the Jimbe Beach is challenged by limited infrastructure and lack of promotional activities to attract visitors.

The trip and somewhat fact-finding mission also offered opportunity for recommendations by the Ogueyi-led team.

They include; improved infrastructure, development of eco-tourism projects to preserve the plateau, promotion of guided and community-based tourism initiatives, designated viewing areas, guided river cruises to enhance the visitor experience and annual cultural festivals to celebrate the rivers’ significance.

Others are: safer hiking trails with proper signage, restoring and preserving colonial-era structures, on-site guides, recreational amenities in the beach, water sports and cultural events to draw visitors and eco-friendly tourism policies to protect the natural environment.

However, the general manager of Kogi State Tourism and Hotel Board, in her conclusion, observed that the visited destinations collectively offer a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance.

“By improving infrastructure, promoting eco-tourism, and preserving natural and cultural resources, we can unlock their full potential as prime tourist attractions in Nigeria,” she concluded.

She assured on more trips to explore other tourism belts in the state, walking the talks and collaborations to woo investors in developing the attractions into destinations.

