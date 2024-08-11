Journey to Bloom, new TV series, spotlights Nigerian teens

Journey to Bloom, a new television series, has premiered in Lagos, to further spotlight Nigerian teens, especially girls.

The new movie was launched by SKY Girls, a vibrant community of teen girls across Nigeria dedicated to self-expression and authenticity, at the Ikeja City Mall on Thursday.

The teen series, an initiative supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is designed to captivate girls between the ages of 13 and 19 while appealing to boys, young adults and parents.

Set to air on Africa Magic Family every Saturday at 6:30 pm, the series integrates crucial messaging on financial inclusion, behavioural change goals, and sexual and reproductive health.

The film’s logline takes a peek behind the curtain of life as a young adult through the eyes of several characters like Tife used to explore financial inclusion amongst teenage girls, and Naima and Ajibola (AKA Jibs) to explore sexual and reproductive health. Yomi, Chinedu, Ajibola, and several other characters also richly explored the themes in the story.

Journey to Bloom plans to address common issues faced by teen girls, such as peer pressure, financial struggles, and the journey to self-discovery. The series aims to be both entertaining and educational, providing viewers with relatable scenarios and practical solutions to real-life challenges.

The new series is also a talent discovering platform as it showcases new and young movie talents such as; Ayomide Boluwatife (Tife), Judith Ushi (Naima), Isoken Aruede (Jibs), Wonuola Lanre Akinremi (Yomi), Nadia Dutch (Bibi), and Samson Imanah (Kunle).

Speaking about the motivation behind Journey to Bloom, Adenike Odutola, country director, SKY Girls Nigeria, said, “True to the core values of the SKY Girls community, we aim to create a series that not only entertains but also educates and empowers young people. By showcasing relatable stories and characters, we hope to inspire a generation of confident and informed individuals who can navigate the complexities of growing up with resilience and grace.”

Meanwhile, the movie premiere was graced by some top dignitaries including; Steve Babaeko, Alice Railton, Yemi Ajani, Adenike Odutola, and Wura Adeyemi.

Production for the teen TV drama, which focuses on young female empowerment and personal growth, kicked off on June 3, 2024, with the series set to air on Africa Magic Family and the SKY Girls Nigeria YouTube page @SKYGirlsNg.