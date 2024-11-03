I’ve never quarreled with my wife – Kcee

Popular Nigerian musician, Kcee has described his wife, Ijeoma, as his closest friend who he has never quarreled with since they got married 14 years ago.

In an interview with VJ Adams for Off the Top, Kcee said his wife has never had any reason to report him to her mother or his mother.

“We have been married for 14 years and six months and we have never had a quarrel. I am not joking.

She has never left my house one day to go and report me to her mother or my mother. I don’t know how it has happened. Our marriage is stronger now. I tell her everything. She is my friend. If a girl sends me a message, I can show her and we play about it.”

Talking about how he met his wife, the Limpopo crooner said he met Ijeoma during her undergraduate days while she was doing her industrial training.

“I met her when I went to give Charly Boy my brother’s wedding invitation. She was doing her industrial training with Nigezie.”

Kcee said he knew Ijeoma was going to be his wife as soon as he sighted her.

“Immediately I saw her, I said I want to marry this girl. I told Presh that this is my wife. Presh was laughing. I walked up to her and I told her I was sharing my brother’s wedding invitation and I would want her to attend but I also told her I would want to marry her because she looked like somebody I would want to marry. She was laughing.”

And because he knew he wanted her as a wife, Kcee said he didn’t want to date Ijeoma.

“I told her I didn’t want to date her but I wanted to marry her. I knew if I dated her, I wouldn’t marry her again. And that’s the mistake most people make. Sometimes, some people date their husband/wife and they start looking for faults and they dump their husband/wife and would be looking for something else.

Those faults you are looking for would still be in the marriage. Sometimes, look for friendship and that thing that makes you happy. If you see what you like, go for it.”

Kcee said his wife still thought he was joking when he told her he was going to marry her so he had to take other steps to show her his seriousness.

“When I told her I wanted to marry her, she thought I was joking but I meant it. She refused to listen to me. My brother’s wedding was in November. By first week of December, I was in her family house. I told her I wanted to see her mother. The mother saw me. She knew who I was. She said she wasn’t sure her husband would agree because the girl just entered the university. I told her I would wait for her to finish school anytime because I just wanted to marry her. She still thought I was joking. She told me to come and see her husband later that month.

The singer said he didn’t relent; rather he took a bigger step to tell them he was still interested in the proposition.

“ I went with my father and mother and my uncles and my siblings. We went with about 20 cars. Her father locked the gate when he saw us. He said he wasn’t doing any traditional marriage for his daughter, so what was the point of bringing my generation to his house. But I needed to prove to him that I was serious because I know the way they were looking at musicians.”

Thereafter, Kcee said he quickly put every other thing in motion.

“I didn’t waste time. By January, I took her to Dubai and I got her engaged to me. I bought one big truck for her, taught her how to drive and sent her back to UNILAG. She couldn’t even drive; she parked the car in her hostel. I wasn’t buying her love. I was doing all those things to make her know I was real.”

