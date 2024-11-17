It’s an honour being a juror – Actor, Prince Eke

Nollywood actor, prince Eke, who relocated to the US some years ago, has said it is an honour being selected as a member of a jury in an ongoing trial in the US.

The actor who made this known via his social media page, said this is an opportunity to contribute in the judicial system of the country.

He said, “Being selected as a juror for a trial is both an honor and a profound responsibility. I am genuinely thrilled to have been chosen to serve in this role, recognizing the importance of participating in the justice system. It is a unique opportunity to contribute to a fair trial and ensure that justice is administered impartially,”

The actor, who was formerly married to singer, Muma Gee, said he is honoured that such role is given to him and he will execute his duties with an open mind.

“This selection fills me with a sense of purpose and civic pride, knowing that I can make a real difference. I am eager to approach this duty with an open mind, listen carefully to the evidence presented, and deliberate thoughtfully with my fellow jurors. While the gravity of the case is undeniable, I am honored to be entrusted with such a critical role in upholding the principles of justice.”

