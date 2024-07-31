In Memoriam: Seven songs that will keep Onyeka Onwenu alive forever

The music world, particularly Nigerian, was plunged into mourning on July 30, 2024, with the death of legendary singer Onyeka Onwenu, aged 72.

Her vibrant spirit, powerful vocals, and iconic presence left an indelible mark on generations of music lovers. She was said to have slumped after her performance at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor.

For Nigerians of the Gen X and early millennial generations, Onwenu was a cherished figure, a soundtrack of their childhoods. Her music, a harmonious blend of soul, R&B, and indigenous rhythms, was a constant presence on the airwaves, creating a timeless body of work that continues to resonate.

Among the countless gems in her discography, seven songs stand out as particularly emblematic of her artistry and enduring appeal.

Read also: Onyeka Onwenu dies at 72

‘Iyogogo’, a pulsating rhythm from her sophomore album, ‘Golden Songs Vol. 2’, captured the essence of the 80s with its infectious energy and unforgettable melody. It remains a beloved classic, a testament to Onwenu’s ability to connect with audiences on a national level.

‘One Love’ was more than just a song; it was a powerful message of peace and unity. With lyrics that resonated across borders, Onwenu’s plea for harmony found an echo in the hearts of millions. The chorus, “One love keeps us together,” became a mantra for a generation yearning for a world free from conflict.

‘Living Music’, one of her earliest works, defied the boundaries of time. Its fresh and innovative sound propelled Onwenu to the forefront of the Nigerian music scene, establishing her as a trailblazer. The song, which is one of her most streamed works on Spotify, is a testament to its timeless quality.

‘Ekwe’, another standout track from her second album, perfectly encapsulated the vibrant energy of early Nigerian pop culture. Its infectious beat and catchy melody made it an instant hit, solidifying Onwenu’s status as a musical force to be reckoned with.

‘You And I’ showcased Onwenu’s versatility as an artist. This timeless love song has been used in different renditions over the past 3 decades and featured in the Hollywood classic ‘Conspiracy’, where she also starred alongside the late Larry Coldsweat.

Her collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’ was a musical masterpiece. The song delved into the complexities of relationships, exploring themes of patience, love, and societal pressures. Onwenu’s soulful vocals complemented Ade’s vocals and instrumentation, creating a synergy that remains unparalleled.

‘Bai Nulu’, a prayerful song sung in Igbo, showcased Onwenu’s deep connection to her roots. The song’s spiritual undertones and heartfelt delivery resonated with listeners on a profound level, solidifying her status as a cultural icon. It references a prayer to God the creator to hear the prayers of the people who pray to Him.

These seven songs are just a glimpse into Onyeka Onwenu’s vast and rich musical legacy. Her music will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come.