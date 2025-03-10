Q1: This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” calls for urgent and transformative change. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organizations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

Organisations should ensure equal access to opportunities, create mentorship programmes, and implement unbiased recruitment and promotion processes. A culture of inclusivity should go beyond policies and be actively practised.

Q2: Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

Biases can exist in different forms, but professionalism, confidence, and strong performance help in overcoming them. It is important to focus on delivering value and building a supportive network.

Q3: Work-life balance is often a complex equation, especially for women in demanding careers. Have you ever had to redefine what balance means to you? What lessons from your own journey can help other women manage the pressures of career and personal life?

Balance is about prioritising effectively. At different stages of life, priorities shift, and adapting to these changes is key. Setting boundaries and focusing on what truly matters helps in maintaining a healthy balance.

Q4: Beyond the workplace, women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of gender equality. What are some key policies or societal shifts you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

Financial literacy, access to funding, and policies that support entrepreneurship are crucial for women’s financial independence. Equipping more women with these tools will drive economic growth.

Q5: Representation matters. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style and approach?

Inspiration often comes from those who have demonstrated resilience and leadership. Learning from successful individuals and applying those lessons helps in shaping one’s leadership approach.

Q6: The conversation around gender equality often includes the role of men as allies. In your view, what meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change?

Male colleagues can contribute by ensuring inclusivity in decision-making, advocating for fairness, and supporting women’s professional growth through mentorship and sponsorship.

Q7: When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? And what one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders who are striving to reshape industries and society?

The goal is to create opportunities for others and contribute to meaningful progress. The best advice is to remain focused, keep learning, and take every opportunity to grow and lead.

