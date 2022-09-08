Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resort to consolidate5-star hospitality with facility upgrade

Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom is poised to raise the bar amid ongoing renovation to upgrade the hotel and take its 5-star hospitality experience to new heights. With the remodelling project, the resort will consolidate its position as one of the favourite destinations for hospitality.

Speaking while receiving members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Industry, Culture & Tourism, Udeme Ufot, chairman, Board of Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resort, acknowledged that it would be difficult to achieve results without the state government’s support, adding that upon takeover, there is a great need for refurbishment of the facility.

According to Ufot, a hotel of the size and class of Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resort usually attracts high traffic, which ultimately translates to wear and tear. He revealed that refurbishment of the model room is completed, while the full renovation will commence soon to turn around the entire space when completed.

Adetope Kayode, chief executive officer of the management company, while leading the committee on a facility tour, took time out to explain the new innovation the hotel’s management is working towards achieving upon completion of the renovation exercise.

Reacting, Kufreabasi Edidem, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Industry, Culture and Tourism, commended the staff and management of Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resort for raising the standard of the hospitality outfit and turning it into a profitable venture.

Edidem, who represents Itu State Constituency, expressed the legislature’s satisfaction with the management over its professionalism in the management of the facility and for prioritizing staff welfare.

“Icon has done wonderfully well, not just keeping the standard but by raising the standard,” the lawmaker said.

He recalled that for 12 years the state government hospitality facility did not yield dividends despite its 5-star status due to poor management.

This, he said, made the state government to look for experts to manage the hotel in reaction to the outcome of the Committee’s report after its initial visit, but noted that the current managers have turned around the ugly trend and are now making remittances.

“It is on record that before this committee came on that oversight visit (in 2019 before the management takeover of Icon Hotel Group Africa), this hotel was a huge investment of Akwa Ibom State Government. For 12 years before the time we visited, it yielded no dividend to the Akwa Ibom State Government. At best, it was a drain pipe to the government of the state, yet a beautiful gate that welcomed visitors and defined Akwa Ibom people to everyone visiting. To the glory of God after that oversight visit (from 2020 after Icon Hotel Group took over the management responsibilities) some remittance started coming in”, Edidem said.

With 15 years of innovative and top-quality service in the Nigerian hospitality sector, the resort continues to attract travellers and high-octane events, including conferences and sporting events on an international scale.

Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort welcomes guests to discover the beauty and native hospitality of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where they and their loved ones are bound to create cherished lifelong memories.