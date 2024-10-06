I don’t regret my actions against Ruthiee – Handi

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Handi Danbaki, has said she doesn’t regret the cussing fellow housemate, Ruthiee, when she was evicted from the show.

Recall that Handi and her twin sister, Wanni, had an altercation with Ruthiee a night before her and her partner DJ Flo, were evicted from the house.

As much as so many viewers were against what the twin sisters did, Handi has said she doesn’t regret it at all.

In a chat with Bliss recently as soon as she left the Big Brother house, Handi said given the chance, she would repeat her actions.

“I don’t regret cussing them when they were evicted. I was glad they got evicted before me. I didn’t care about them. Given the chance, I would do the same again and again.”

When asked if there is any hope of any kind of friendship between them she said she didn’t think such would happen.

“I have not had any conversation with the duo since I got evicted. If they want us to talk things out, I don’t have a problem with that. There is a possibility of that happening. We are all humans and nobody knows what tomorrow will be. There is room for conversation and reconciliation. I could have a conversation with them but I am not sure of friendship. There is room for conversation. I pretty much don’t regret anything.”

As much as she didn’t make it to the final stage of the show, Handi said she is proud of herself and the level she got to.

“I spent eight weeks in the house and I think that is a lot. I don’t regret anything. I played the game well to the best of my abilities. I didn’t go there with any strategy. I am happy with what I did there. We got there to have a good time and that was what we did. I am happy with how the show went.”

Talking about her highpoints in the house, Handi said she was happy when she won the Custodian Challenge.

“I also loved the weekend parties. I really enjoyed myself in the house.”

But Handi said she also had her “hard moments” whilst in the house.

She said, “Living with 28 other people at the same time was very hard for me. I always enjoy having my own space. Living with so many people in one roof at the same time was very hard for me. But at some point, I got used to it and made a few friends. The tasks were also a difficult part of the show for me but still, I got used to them and started enjoying them.”

Now that the reality show is over for her, Handi said her fans should expect much more from them.

“I am exploring myself as a brand. But as for us as WannixHandi, it is to our DJ works, tours and music productions and all other big things.”

With the show coming to an end today (Sunday), Handi believes her twin sister will become the eventual winner.

“It is Wanni all the way! I see her as the winner.”

