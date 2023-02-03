How to celebrate valentine’s day on a budget

Although February is the month of love, a lot of Nigerians can’t see beyond the present chaos, the rise in the price of goods, and services, scarcity of cash and petrol, however, there are ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on a budget without sacrificing the romance.

Despite the challenges, it is nice to find creative ways to continue to celebrate, you can opt for potluck dinners, picnics in the park, and other low-cost alternatives. The focus should shift from spending money to spending time together, and find ways to enjoy more intimate gatherings just as much, if not more, than their extravagant counterparts.

Create a budget

Remember to cut your coat according to your cloth. That simply means spending only what you can afford. The cost should be taken from the portion of your income allocated to wants

If you have not saved towards it, write out your budget for the month, be realistic with all of your non-discretionary spending, savings, and debts(if you have any) and put them aside, carve out a budget for valentine’s from what is left and find creative ways to make do with it.

Here are a few ideas for a budget-friendly Valentine’s Day celebration in Nigeria:

Spark a positive feeling

There are several ways to show your significant other that you care without breaking the bank, some of which are;

Cook at home: Cooking at home is a great way to save money and still have a romantic evening. Choose a simple recipe, such as grilled chicken with rice and vegetables, or prepare a favourite meal together.

Have a movie night: Stream a romantic movie and cuddle up with your loved one on the couch.

Write love letters: Write love letters to each other, expressing your feelings and what you love about your partner. You can write a series of them and keep them in a jar or envelope so that they can go back to it whenever they feel the need to be reminded of your love. There people who help writes love notes in beautiful cards as services

Play games together: Play board games, card games, or video games with your loved one. This will help create memories and strengthen your bond.

Have a picnic: Pack a basket with sandwiches, fruit, and a bottle of wine, and enjoy a picnic in a quiet place or even within your house.

Gifting

If your budget permits a bit of exuberance you can look through social media, there are several valentine packages, with a price range between N10,000-N50,000.

Carry out thorough research on what each package offers and pick the one that suits your partner’s needs.

In conclusion, there are many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Nigeria on a budget. The most important thing is to spend time with your loved one, no matter what you do. Whether it is cooking at home, going for a walk, or writing love letters, the memories you create will last a lifetime