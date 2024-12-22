How TMUFS empowered African beauty brands, fostered connections in 2024

As Nigeria’s fashion and beauty industry continues to thrive and contribute to the country’s economy, part of the platforms changing the narrative is the MakeUp Fair Series (TMUFS), Nigeria’s Premier and Leading Beauty Exhibition Company.

Founded in 2012 by Omolola Faleye, Beauty Innovator & Entrepreneur

TMUFS provides a credible and vibrant B2C beauty trade platform that helps makeup beauty brands and businesses gain increased brand visibility & awarenes, launch new brands/Products

Increase network & customer base

Provide opportunities for networking and learning.

TMUFS concluded its eventful 2024 calendar with two Christmas Beauty A’Fair events held in Abuja and Lagos. These end-of-year fairs, hosted at the PSI Event Center, Mabushi, Abuja (30th November – 1st December ), and the Classique Events Place, Oregun, Lagos (7th – 8th December), were the perfect finale to a remarkable year for the TMUFS community.

A Celebration of Beauty and Festivity, the Christmas Beauty A’Fair has become a signature event in the TMUFS lineup, designed to merge festive cheer with a celebration of Africa’s dynamic beauty industry. This year’s events welcomed over 2,000 attendees across both cities, featuring an array of exciting activities and offerings:

It introduced discounts and special offers from top exhibitors. There were live makeup demos and tutorials by leading beauty professionals.

There were exclusive product launches, showcasing innovations in beauty and wellness.

TMUFS had the Christmas Beauty Face-Off Competition, adding a creative and competitive edge to the fairs.

The vibrant atmosphere brought together beauty lovers, industry professionals and brand enthusiasts, creating a magical shopping and networking experience that will be remembered for years to come.

Exhibitors and Shoppers Shine Bright

TMUFS Founder, Omolola Faleye, expressed deep appreciation for the exhibitors and attendees who made the fairs a resounding success.

“To our incredible exhibitors, thank you for your dedication and creativity in showcasing the best of beauty. To our shoppers and attendees, your energy, enthusiasm and support truly made these events magical. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024,” Omolola said.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With 2024 successfully concluded,

Faleye said TMUFS is already preparing for an even bigger 2025.

“The platform remains committed to empowering African beauty brands, fostering connections, and creating world-class experiences for beauty enthusiasts and professionals alike,” she said.

