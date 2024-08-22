How Saleem Goje moved from hawking sugar cane to becoming a real estate mogul

Saleem Goje’s journey from a small town in Jalingo, Taraba State, to becoming the CEO of Dan Mama Smart Homes Limited is nothing short of inspiring. He learned the value of hard work early on, starting at just 8 years old, hawking sugarcane to make ends meet.

As he grew older, his hustle expanded—selling phones, yam, gold, and rice—always driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact.

By the age of 26, Goje decided to pursue his true passion: real estate. He wasn’t just interested in buying and selling properties; he wanted to revolutionize home living by integrating technology and innovative design into the mix. This ambition led to the creation of Dan Mama Smart Homes Limited.

The idea behind his company was simple yet groundbreaking—making smart home technology affordable and accessible to everyone. However, breaking into a competitive industry wasn’t easy. Goje faced numerous challenges, especially in gaining trust and standing out among well-established players. But he didn’t back down. Instead, he focused on a customer-first approach, prioritizing innovation, quality, and integrity in every deal.

The turning point for Dan Mama Smart Homes Limited came when they landed their first major client. This milestone set the stage for the company’s growth and expansion, transforming it from a small startup into a respected name in the real estate industry.

“For aspiring entrepreneurs entering the competitive real estate market, innovation, intentionality, integrity, and perseverance are essential. Even in crowded niches, there is room to dominate with passion and effort,” Goje said.

Presently, Dan Mama Smart Homes Limited boasts an impressive portfolio of properties in areas like Asokoro Hilltop, Katampe Extension, Idu, Sabon Lugbe, Kurudu, and Kuje. Their properties cater to various social classes, offering secure gated communities, modern infrastructure, and easy access to essential amenities like schools, hospitals, and shopping centers.

Looking to the future, Goje’s vision for Dan Mama Smart Homes Limited is expansive. The company is rapidly growing and plans to expand its footprint in Abuja and Kano. With new partnerships on the horizon and a commitment to innovation, the future looks bright for Saleem Goje and the thriving Dan Mama Smart homes limited.