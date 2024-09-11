How Nigerian fashion entrepreneurs leverage technology to expand local and global markets

Three years ago, Adunni Sola was a small-time vendor at a local market in Lagos, selling hand-dyed adire fabrics passed down from generations. Her biggest challenge was getting enough foot traffic to keep her business afloat.

Today, she’s exporting her designs to Europe, with buyers from London to Paris clamouring for her unique, handcrafted pieces. The game-changer? Instagram and WhatsApp Business.

Sola’s story mirrors the experiences of many Nigerian entrepreneurs who have harnessed the power of technology to break through traditional barriers. Across Nigeria, fashion entrepreneurs are using digital platforms to expand beyond their local markets, pushing their brands into international arenas.

With 84 per cent of Nigerians accessing the internet via mobile devices (Statista, 2023), platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Jumia are giving these business owners the tools to showcase their crafts to the world.

It’s not just about getting online; it’s about leveraging the right tools. For Sola, the ability to engage directly with international buyers via WhatsApp has not only built customer trust but also reduced the costs associated with middlemen and exports.

According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), African e-commerce could reach a value of $180 billion by 2025, showing the immense potential for local businesses to go global through digital platforms.

In recent years, African entrepreneurs have embraced technology to scale their businesses, optimise local sales, and position themselves for export.

In Nigeria’s fashion, textiles, apparel, and accessories sectors, the rise of e-commerce, digital marketing, and payment solutions has opened up unprecedented opportunities for growth. As featured in Go Local, BusinessDay’s flagship weekly publication, many entrepreneurs are using digital platforms to showcase their products, break through geographical barriers, and tap into both local and international markets.

For instance, in the Nigerian fashion industry, platforms like Jumia and Konga have become essential for local designers and artisans to market their products. These platforms provide an online storefront for local entrepreneurs, enabling them to reach customers across Nigeria’s major cities and beyond.

Digital marketing strategies, including social media campaigns, influencer collaborations, and targeted ads on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, have further amplified their reach, allowing brands to connect with global audiences.

Take the example of Ladunni Lambo, a Nigerian designer who has effectively used Instagram to market her Afro-centric clothing line. Through strategic use of the platform’s shopping feature, coupled with a robust digital marketing strategy, she has attracted international buyers, leading to participation in global fashion exhibitions.

In East Africa, the Maasai Market in Nairobi, Kenya, has integrated technology into its operations. Entrepreneurs in this famous market have built a strong online presence through Etsy and eBay, selling Maasai jewellery, textiles, and crafts to a global audience. What is particularly impressive is how they’ve merged traditional craftsmanship with modern e-commerce. Nigerian entrepreneurs in the fashion sector can learn from this by embracing online platforms that allow for the sale of local products to the global market while preserving cultural heritage.

Additionally, in South Africa, the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town has become a major hub for both local and international buyers through its integration of tech-driven retail experiences. By using digital platforms for sales and customer engagement, businesses have leveraged tools like Shopify for online retail and HubSpot for customer relationship management (CRM), increasing their reach and efficiency.

Back in Nigeria, the Adire fabric from Abeokuta is also experiencing a resurgence thanks to digital tools. Local artisans are using WhatsApp Business and Instagram to showcase their fabrics, building networks with buyers across Africa and the diaspora. With the help of mobile payment solutions such as Paystack and Flutterwave, transactions have become seamless, allowing them to sell directly to customers abroad without the hurdles of traditional banking.

These examples highlight the power of technology to open up market access and scale businesses beyond local boundaries. As Nigerian entrepreneurs continue to harness e-commerce platforms, digital marketing, and fintech solutions, they position themselves for success not only in local markets but on the global stage. The key takeaway for Nigeria is the importance of adopting digital strategies that connect local talent with global markets, driving sustainable growth across the fashion and textile industries.