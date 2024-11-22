How hospitality firm leverages services to promote cultural exchange

An indigenous firm has raised the bar in the hospitality industry by promoting cultural heritage through its unique hotel and restaurant services.

The firm, known as Cromwell Courtyard Hotel, located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, also promotes local content and supports local production by sourcing locally made items such as furniture, spices and beverages.

Through its restaurant arm called City Restaurant, Cromwell provides guests with a taste of different cultures through a diverse selection of culinary offerings.

Sales and marketing consultant, Temitope Akinbayo, emphasised the firm’s dedication to continuous improvement, highlighting the hotel’s growing reputation as a preferred destination for those seeking outstanding hospitality.

“We are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by delivering genuine hospitality, valuable experiences, and by focusing on continuous improvement,” Akinbayo said.

Cromwell boasts a naturally cosy and peaceful environment ideal for business, leisure, and tourism, welcoming guests from around the world.

The City Restaurant serves a variety of exquisite dishes, including Chinese, continental, and African cuisines, alongside grills, barbecue, bubble drinks, cocktails, and coffee.

Dishes are offered à la carte, with options for walk-in guests and outdoor deliveries prepared by skilled Chinese chefs.

In addition to its dining services, Cromwell offers a range of amenities, including 24-hour security, airport pickup and drop-off, tourism guides, buffet service for complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner, complimentary laundry, and a lot more.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

