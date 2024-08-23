How football clubs make money: Manchester City record in graphics

The action returned to football leagues worldwide in mid-August. Attention focused on players’ remuneration as the clubs bought, sold, and loaned or borrowed outstanding talents.

Social media captured the player trading and how astute clubs extract profits. Someone shared on X the trajectory of Manchester City with its players.

Other clubs also made good profits.

Some Greatest Profits

Anthony: Bought £13m; Sold £80m: £67m profit

Griezmann: Bought £24m; Sold 107m: £83m profit

Fernandez: Bought £9m; Sold £105m: £96m profit

Coutinho: Bought 8.5m; Sold £142m: £133.5m profit

What our legislators earn, how, and why

The earnings of Nigerian legislators continued to attract attention and social media interest into the third week after it became topical because ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo raised it.

While receiving guests from the House of Representatives, Obasanjo berated the National Assembly for allegedly fixing their remuneration beyond the recommendations of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission. The Senate denied it and asked the former president to provide proof.

Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu claimed that members receive only what the Revenue Commission allocates.

The matter deepened, however, when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, NNPP, Kano South, said he earns N21 million in allowances every month, in addition to his monthly salary of about N1 million.

Senator Sumaila disclosure in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service came a day after the Chair of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Muhammed Shehu, the body responsible for fixing salaries and allowances of public servants, revealed that each senator collects a total monthly salary and allowances of N1,063,860.00.

The following discourse round concerned the differences between senators’ monthly incomes, allowances, and running costs. Representatives have kept mum about their earnings.

Chairman, Local and Foreign Debt in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central, publicly disclosed that each senator collects a monthly running cost of N13.5 million and the monthly salary prescribed by the RMAFC during his tenure.

What the infographics tell

Infographics are trending on social media to share information on sticky subjects. These include economic ratios, differences between past and present, and discrepancies between official accounts and citizens’ lived realities.

A trending infographic examines the Naira-Dollar exchange rate during various administrations.

Bayo Onanuga lied. The ‘brand new’ presidential aircraft is 14 years old and was pre-owned.

So we used over #150 billion or $100 million to acquire a 14-year-old Used Aircraft !

What the heck !

chido

Reply

How to ride a dead horse in Africa

When you discover that you are riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount, bury the horse and get a living horse. However, in Africa, more advanced techniques are often employed, such as:

1. Buying a stronger whip

2. Appointing a committee to study the horse

3. Changing riders

4. Arrange to visit other countries to see how other cultures ride dead horses.

5. Lowering the standards so that the dead horse can be included.

6. Re-classifying the dead horse as “living impaired”.

7. Hiring outside contractors to ride the dead horse.

8. Harnessing several dead horses together to increase speed.

9. Providing additional funding to increase dead horse’s performance.

10. Rewriting the expected performance requirement for all horses.

11. Promoting the dead horse to a supervisory position.

Ugandan Economist and Author: Elly Twineyo-Kamigusha. Reposted by Prof Maurice Iwu.