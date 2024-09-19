How clarity and focus can help you achieve your financial goals

If you want to make more money and build wealth in the long run, it all starts with breaking things down and getting clear on your financial goals.

Let’s start with this simple breakdown: N1,000,000. If you think of a million naira as one big lump sum, it may feel overwhelming, but here’s the truth—when you break it down, it starts to seem more attainable.

N1,000,000 could be:

N20,000 in 50 places,

N50,000 in 20 places,

N100,000 in 10 places, or

N10,000 in 100 places.

It’s not just about the amount of money, but how you look at it. When you start breaking it down like this, the big goal doesn’t feel as far-fetched.

Now, how do you go from just thinking about making money to actually building wealth over time?

It all begins with reflection. Devote time to thinking about your life, your work, and your financial goals. What gaps do you see that you can fill with your unique skills, gifts, or resources? What problems can you solve? What value can you bring to others? This isn’t just about making money for the sake of it. Wealth begins with understanding your purpose and the kind of future you want to create.

Once you’ve reflected on these things, it’s time to take action. But before you do, remember this crucial piece of advice: Don’t shy away from your challenges. In life, and especially in finance, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the obstacles in front of you. But instead of avoiding them, face them head-on. Give your challenges a name and a number.

For example, if you want to save N1,000,000, break it down. Is it N50,000 every month for the next 20 months? Is it cutting back on expenses or finding a side gig that brings in N10,000 extra per week?

Clarity is key. When you know exactly what your challenge looks like, it’s easier to tackle. Reflect on your situation, understand the numbers, and you’ll often find that the solutions begin to appear—especially when it comes to money. By keeping track of your finances, setting clear goals, and breaking them down into manageable steps, you can begin to build wealth, one small step at a time.

At the end of the day, wealth isn’t just about the money itself, but about what it can do for you and the kind of life it can help you create. So, don’t rush the process. Take time to reflect, break down your goals, and face your challenges head-on. You may just find that building wealth is more attainable than you thought.