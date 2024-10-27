Hollywood, Nollywood creatives in pact to push entertainment industry’s boundaries

L-R: Nollywood icons, Paul Obazele, Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, Nollywod Actor, Pierce Mgboke, Hollywood Actor and Producer, Lee Sherman, CEO of American Business Council, Mrs. Margaret Olele, Hollywood Screenwriter Jeffrey Relf, National President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Ambassador Dr, Queen Blessing Ebigiefon, Hollywood Director Fowzi Abdelsamad, BHLA

It was a day to remember; a day of celebrating the synergy between Hollywood and Nollywood. It was October 9th, the Black History and Lifestyle Award (BHLA), in collaboration with the American Embassy and the American Business Council Nigeria (ABC), hosted the groundbreaking event that showcased the immense potential of the creative industries in both regions.

The unique event kicked off with a warm welcome from MC Layole Oyatogun, who acknowledged key stakeholders, including guilds and sponsors such as PWC, Wema Bank, and Radisson Hotel, alongside BHLA Founder, Eziade Folashade Balogun.

In her welcome address, Balogun emphasised the significance of collaboration between African and American creatives to push the boundaries of the entertainment industry. “We are here today not just for conversation, but for action—to build something lasting that will push the boundaries of what African and American creatives can achieve together,” she stated.

Public Affairs Officer of the U.S. Consulate Lagos, Julia P. McKay, highlighted the growing global recognition of Nigerian creative industries and encouraged local talent to seize opportunities for mentorship, funding, and training through U.S. programmes. “Nigerian creative industries are gaining momentum on the global stage, and we are committed to supporting their development,” she noted.

Margaret Olele, CEO of the American Business Council Nigeria, stressed the importance of fostering socio-economic opportunities through creative industries, saying, “The creative sector is a driving force in Nigeria’s economy, and we are excited to strengthen the collaboration between the U.S. and Nigeria through initiatives in film, theatre, and more.”

Esiri Agbeyi, Partner at PwC Nigeria, provided insights into the economic landscape, advocating for diversification beyond oil revenues. She stated, “By leveraging Nigeria’s rich creative potential, we can unlock new opportunities for growth, attract foreign investment, and empower a sustainable future.”

The event also featured an introduction of three Hollywood experts. Fowzi Abdelsamad, a writer, director, and producer, shared his journey from basketball to filmmaking, encouraging attendees to “expand on your imagination.” Lee Sherman, an accomplished actor and producer, underscored the power of storytelling in African and African American cultures, calling for collaboration to tell impactful stories. “It’s our lineage, our legacy, our birthright to continue telling those stories our way,” she asserted.

Jeffrey Relf, a screenwriter and director, emphasized the importance of authentic narratives in bridging cultures, stating, “By crafting narratives that are authentic, we build a cultural bridge that connects us across continents.”

Temi Afolabi, Global Expansion Team Manager for Xbox, discussed leveraging new technologies like AI to enhance the creative sector, expressing optimism for Africa’s content capabilities. “If Africans are given a platform, we can make quality content that competes with the rest of the world,” he affirmed.

Following a lunch break, Lee Sherman, Jeffrey Relf, and Fowzi Abdelsamad shared their vision for 2025, outlining exciting upcoming collaborations, including a feature film titled “Birthright,” designed to foster cultural exchange and artistic innovation during Black History Month in Los Angeles.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Nollywood icon Paul Obasere, who summarized the key takeaways and expressed gratitude to all participants, organizers, and sponsors.

This interactive session marked a significant step towards strengthening ties between African and American creatives, paving the way for future collaborations that promise to enrich the global entertainment landscape.

The Black History and Lifestyle Award (BHLA) is dedicated to promoting Black excellence through culture, education, and creativity. By fostering collaborations between African and American creatives, BHLA aims to create lasting partnerships that push boundaries and celebrate diversity in the arts.

