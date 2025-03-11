Top 10 most streamed Burna Boy songs on Spotify

Burna Boy, one of Africa’s most illustrious music artists as of March 10, 2025 boasts over 21 million monthly Spotify listeners with his top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify totaling over 2.2 billion streams.

According to calculations by Businessday, the cumulative royalties from the top 10 most streamed songs could have earned over N14 billion ($9 millions).

Spotify doesn’t pay artists a fixed rate, instead it uses a streamshare system where payout ranges from different factors. One factor is the country of the listeners as higher subscription fees pay artists more than those with lower fees.

To put it into context, an artist whose song streams 1000 times in the UK ($15.67 Cost p/m) will earn more than another artist whose songs stream 1000 times in Nigeria($0.56 Cost p/m). This is part of the reason Nigerian artists sign deals with international labels to help them market and distribute their music to foreign markets.

According to industry estimates, since April 2024, royalties have only been paid to tracks with 1000 streams ($3 -$5) in the past 12 months. For 1 million streams artists earn between $3000 – $5000. Taking an average earning of $4000 per 1 million streams, Burna Boy would have earned over N14.4 billion ($9 million) from 2.2 billion streams generated from those top 10 songs.

Spotify pools revenue from subscriptions and ads, keeps about 30 percent, and distributes the remaining 70 percent to rights holders based on their share of total streams. Although Burna Boy doesn’t keep all the money, he will see less after splits with producers, labels, and other stakeholders.

It’s important to note that this list excludes songs where he is featured on other artists’ songs, so top tracks like ‘Own It’ and ‘Location’ are not included. Burna Boy is one of the most streamed African artists on the platform with over 7.29 billion streams across all credits.

Here is a list of his 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify with streaming statistics according to Kworbs, which track streaming and chart data.

Last Last– 475.4 million Streams

Topping the charts is ‘Last Last’, released on May 13, 2022, from ‘Love, Damini’. With 475.4 million streams, Burna Boy mastered the art of sampling as this heartbreak anthem samples Toni Braxton’s ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ and won Afrobeats Single of the Year at The Headies 2023.

On the Low – 319.8 million Streams

Released on November 16, 2018, from his ‘African Giant’ album, ‘On the Low’ is a mid-tempo Afro-Dancehall banger about a secret romance. Boasting 319.8 million streams, it’s certified Gold in Canada and France, proving its international streaming numbers.

For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) – 305.3 million Streams

Teaming up with Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy dropped ‘For My Hand’ on July 8, 2022, from ‘Love, Damini’. With over 305 million streams, this duet peaked at number 27 on the UK Official Singles Chart and spent 17 weeks on the chart. The live performance of the song at Wembley Stadium in 2022 highlighted the depth of appeal it had in the UK market.

Ye – 258.5 million Streams

A breakout hit from ‘Outside’, ‘Ye’ dropped on August 6, 2018, and has amassed 258.5 million streams. Its catchy melody and introspective lyrics earned it ‘Song of the Year’ at the 2019 Soundcity MVP Awards. This track remains a cultural touchstone, echoing Burna’s rise to global fame.

City Boys – 205.8 million Streams

City Boy was released on September 22, 2023, from the ‘I Told Them…’ album. The song comes with a gritty urban life vibe resonating with both local and international audiences and amassing over 205 million streams. The track was nominated for a Grammy for Best African Music Performance in 2024.

Gbona – 198 million Streams

From the ‘African Giant’ album, ‘Gbona’ hit music waves on September 27, 2018, racking up 198 million streams. Its infectious rhythm and Kalukata-influenced dance moves in the video make it a fan favorite. This track’s fiery energy captures Burna’s early rise, cementing his status as a genre-defining artist.

Alone – 166 million Streams

‘Alone’ was released on November 4, 2022, for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music from and Inspired By)’ soundtrack. With nearly 166 million streams, this soul-stirring track explores vulnerability, backed by Burna’s powerhouse vocals. Co-produced with Ludwig Göransson, it’s a cinematic gem that elevates his artistry.

It’s Plenty – 160.9 million Streams

Released on July 8, 2022, as part of ‘Love, Damini’, ‘It’s Plenty’ is a celebration of abundance and gratitude. Clocking in at over 160 million streams, this track’s upbeat energy and vibrant music video have made it a go-to anthem for fans worldwide. Burna’s positivity shines through, resonating deeply.

Anybody – 94.4 million Streams

Dropped on June 14, 2019, from ‘African Giant’, ‘Anybody’ showcases Burna Boy’s Afro-Fusion and dance-hall prowess. Critics praised its range, and with 94.4 million streams. ‘Anybody’ became a fan favourite with its popularity running into the year of the pandemic.

Gum Body (feat. Jorja Smith) – 89.6 million Streams

‘Gum Body’, a sultry collaboration with British R&B star Jorja Smith. Released on July 26, 2019, as part of the ‘African Giant’ album, this track fuses Afrobeats with R&B vibes. Its vintage aesthetic music video and smooth chemistry between the artists have fans hooked, proving Burna’s knack for cross-genre magic.

Burna Boy’s top 10 Spotify tracks, spanning from 2018’s ‘Outside’ to 2023’s ‘I Told Them…’, highlight his journey from Nigerian star to global icon. What’s your favorite from the list?

