Here are countries that offer visas on arrival

Travelling internationally can often be an overwhelming process, with lengthy visa applications and embassy visits becoming a tedious norm. However, several countries have simplified this experience by offering visas on arrival, eliminating the need for travellers to navigate through complex embassy procedures. These destinations allow visitors to obtain their visa upon landing, making spontaneous travel a far more accessible option.

Unlike traditional visas that require advance approval and lengthy paperwork, visas on arrival offer a faster, more flexible alternative, typically for short-term stays such as tourism, business, or family visits. Requirements can vary by country, but common documents include a valid passport (often with six months of validity), proof of onward travel, a completed visa application form, and sometimes a visa fee.

While this process simplifies international travel, it is important to note that it typically does not extend to long-term stays, work visas, or eligibility for government benefits.

Here is the list of countries that issue visas on arrival:

Thailand

Qatar

Armenia

Egypt

Kenya

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Cambodia

Gabon

India

Georgia

Iran

Kuwait

Laos

Mongolia

Myanmar

Malaysia

Nigeria

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Turkey

Uganda

Vietnam

