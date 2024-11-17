‘Hear Word’ honours Debbie Ohiri, others at 10th anniversary show

For her contributions to the arts and efforts to amplify African voices through her work, Ifeoma Fafunwa, director of ‘Hear Word’, a globally acclaimed stage production, has acknowledged Debbie Ohiri, an acclaimed multidisciplinary performing artist, alongside other cast members of the play.

The recognition, according to Fafunwa, underscores the actors’ dedication to fostering important conversations through creative avenues.

‘Hear Word’ showcases powerful performances that tackle gender equality, empowerment, and societal norms.

Reflecting on the recognition, Ohiri promised to stay committed to continuing to use her art as a platform to drive change and raise awareness about these pressing social issues. She described the event as a powerful reminder of how art can spark dialogue and mobilize communities against injustices, particularly those that affect women across Africa.

“I believe that art has the power to transcend boundaries and speak to universal truths. My work is rooted in the African experience, yet aims to connect with a global audience, inspiring dialogue and understanding through every piece,,” Ohiri said.

Among those recognised were; Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Joke Silva, Omonor, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Elvina Ibru, Emeka Anokwuru, the late Blessing Idireri, Susan Udo, a long-term production assistant, and a Habiba Balogun, a long-term supporter.

Meanwhile, Ohiri continued to preach the gospel of folk music by facilitating a workshop at the Lagos Fringe Festival at Freedom Park on November 20, 2024 at 1pm.

Also, the award-winning folk singer, chanter, singer, vocal coach and accent coach said that the workshop, which is designed for young people from 18 years and above, primarily aims to preserve our culture through folk songs, drums, costumes, and storytelling in general because that is what Africa is known for.

“What I am trying to do in this time and age is to be able to have a medium where people come to experience this tradition and also for research purposes. Times have changed people, we need to reinvent, to evolve for the next generation to come,” she said.

