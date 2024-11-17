Haters can never destroy my marriage – Uche Ogbodo

Popular actress, Uche Ogbodo, has admonished her “haters” saying they will not mar her marriage no matter how much they try.

Uche, who has been going back and forth with netizens recently, since she talked about her store being burgled, said she has been receiving nasty messages from cyber bullies who have equally resorted to sending direct messages to her husband.

“This family that God has given me is for signs and wonders, your curses have nothing on us. My husband doesn’t look for trouble, he doesn’t even talk. This is a perfect gentleman that stays and minds his business. You will keep harassing him and telling him all manner of things. Are you the one that will tell a man when to leave a woman? You think you can destroy my marriage, you will not.”

Uche said the cyber bullies claim they are May Edochie’s fans but she said they are not.

“You are hiding behind May claiming you are her fans. You are not her fans, you are her haters. You cannot destroy me. Whatever you wish for me will equally destroy you.”

Uche said she has always been a target of cyber bullies right from time and she has been tolerating their curses until it took a different turn.

“This thing that has been going on has taken another turn and I don’t find it funny anymore. You can insult me online and call me all sorts of names and even say I lied about my store that was burgled, you can say anything you want to say. You people have always hated me. Even before May came into the picture and even when I got married and got pregnant. I received all manners of insult I received from you, I didn’t care. I know that fame comes with pain.

“But what I will not take is people threatening my family and sending death threats to my husband and family. What you don’t know is that the evil you wish me will come back to you a thousand fold because I am not one to be joked with. I know myself and who I am and I know whose daughter I am. Your evil will never affect me. How can you say I will die by accident? You do not have any right to threaten my family. You will not go scot free. Your evil should end in the comment section, you should not send me direct message and telling me that I will die is unacceptable. Stop sending my husband death threats. I will use one person to set example. You will come and explain what you mean by saying we will die.”

Uche said she doesn’t understand the reason behind the bullying because she has always stayed on her own lane, not looking for any trouble.

“I don’t have any problem with anybody in Nigeria or even outside Nigeria. I do not make enemies. I mind my business. I only fight for people who do not have anybody to fight for them. It is my good heart that makes me get the hate I get from people because I always try to defend the defenseless just to show humanity and that I care.”

Share