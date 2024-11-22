Global streaming thirsts for Nollywood content

The world is waiting on Nollywood to produce high-quality content that can appeal to all races, colours and languages, experts say.

At the 13th African Film Festival held recently in Lagos, experts discussed the complexities of navigating the future of African television and distribution challenges, including how Nollywood can create local productions for global appeal.

Participants highlighted the need for increased investment in the industry, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, training, and technology.

They emphasised the importance of developing strong storytelling skills and creating original content that resonates with both domestic and international audiences.

While there is growing interest from Hollywood in adapting Nigerian stories, the panelists cautioned against selling rights too cheaply and urged filmmakers to prioritise their own creative visions.

Agatha Amata, a Nigerian media entrepreneur, stressed the importance of content creation.

She noted that thriving in the evolving landscape involves investing in high-quality content that resonates with audiences and generates revenue.

“Our main concern is content. All these things are just accompaniments to problems. And for content to be created, you need money. How many times can you show the same thing?”

Amata emphasised the importance of digitisation in improving audience measurement. She argued that accurate data on viewership is essential for attracting advertising revenue and making informed programming decisions.

“South Africa can give you their figures. That’s why advertising budgets are known, because they know what exactly and where they want to put money. We have the population to command budgets higher than a lot of these countries. We have it, but we cannot back it up by figures,” Amata said.

Seyi Babatope, film director, highlighted the complex dynamics at play in the Nigerian film industry’s relationship with Hollywood. He cited the example of Jimmy Odukoya, who was overlooked domestically but gained international recognition through a Hollywood production.

Babatope emphasised the importance of understanding one’s position within the industry and focusing on building a strong foundation.

“This is a very interesting question and it’s also something that needs a little bit of nuance to really get to what we’re talking about. I had the privilege two years ago to be in Tokyo when ‘Woman King’ was going to premiere. My friend, Jimmy Odukoya, was in the film. Now, Jimmy Odukoya, he’s my friend and I can speak on this because it’s the truth. He wasn’t really regarded as an A-list actor here. As a matter of fact, he was rejected for a movie. Jimmy was not considered worthy to be in the movie, but Hollywood said, ‘that’s him.”

“Hollywood is going to do what Hollywood’s going to do because there’s money to be made. What part of the chain do you belong in? What leverage do you have? If you’re not in the game to really be in the game, then what are you on? We have to really, really focus on being part of the ecosystem. They cannot remove us from this thing because they need us. And in that way, you can have a collaboration.”

He argued that by focusing on developing talent and storytelling skills, the Nigerian film industry can position itself to collaborate with Hollywood on mutually beneficial projects.

Babatope also emphasised the need for self-belief and a global mindset. He encouraged Nigerian filmmakers to aim for international standards and to actively seek opportunities to showcase their work on the global stage. By doing so, they can attract international attention and investment, ultimately elevating the Nigerian film industry to new heights.

Scarlet Gomez, a Nollywood actor, emphasised the importance of originality in the Nigerian film industry. She argued that Nigeria possesses a rich cultural heritage and a wealth of untold stories that can captivate a global audience. By focusing on these unique narratives, the industry can differentiate itself and attract international attention, she argued.

“We have stories that we have not even tapped from history and all of that. Anybody in the world can pick up a Nigerian book and would want to tell it. But what makes it original is us. And it can only happen when we start telling our stories and putting it out there.”

