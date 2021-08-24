Globacom’s TV streaming service takes off

In a step to redefine television viewing experience for all Nigerians, Globacom has announced the launch of Glo TV, an innovative TV streaming service for watching live linear TV, video on demand and catch-up contents.

The service, powered by the Glo 4G technology and is accessible through Android, IOS and web platforms, was launched at the company’s headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Globacom, Glo TV will positively alter the television landscape in Nigeria, as it will stream highly sought-after television content to millions of subscribers via their desktop and mobile handheld devices.

“Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across social strata,” the telco said at the launch.

Globacom expressed excitement and confidence over the roll-out of the service, stating, “With the launch of Glo TV, our network will cater to the content preferences of Nigerians across different socio-economic groups and offer them an exclusive opportunity to experience best-in-class TV content.”

For instance, subscribers who are news lovers and want to follow international news as it breaks can catch up with news-on-the-go channels including Aljazeera and France24, while subscribers who have interest in documentary channels can watch CGTN and RT Documentary, among many others.

Children’s interests are also well taken care of by Glo TV. Regular kiddies’ channels such as ZooMOO, English Club TV and Lollykids are on offer to give healthy entertainment and robust education to children of all ages. This will ensure that they are not only acquiring new knowledge, but that they are also adequately entertained in line with the best practices of television viewership.

Subscribers of all ages will have access to movie channels including Nolly Africa, African Movie Channel and Legacy Network, among others. Glo TV will also offer exclusive content and premiers to the delight of its viewers. All they are required to do is visit myglotv.com to register and download the Glo TV app free of charge till September 30, 2021.