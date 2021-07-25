Glo Expands its 22X Recharge value to All Prepaid Customers

Nigeria’s innovative telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has announced the extension of its unprecedented 22X bonus offer on each recharge above N100 to all its prepaid customers. It would be recalled that the company had previously made the same bonus offer to new subscribers on its network.

According to the announcement which was contained in a statement released on Friday from its office in Lagos, “The relaunched 22X bonus offer was created as part of our commitment to ensure all our customers get value for money on the network”.

The statement added, “The bonus received on each recharge is valid for 7 days from the recharge date and can be used to call ALL networks. Customers can subscribe to the 22X plan by dialing *777#, selecting Tariff plan, Tariff information, and 22X plan.”

Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire. Added to this, they will receive a bonus value of N2,100 for data and for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria.

Equally, those who recharge with N1,000 will receive N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish, and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data.

Customers will receive confirmation messages on their phones after every recharge, while they can also dial #122# to view their 22X bonus balance.

Globacom further explained that customers can enjoy as much as 5GB of bonus data and hundreds of bonus minutes depending on the recharge amount.