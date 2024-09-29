Gbenga Matthew goes solo with ‘Subconscious Consciousness’ at Temple Muse

Once again, Temple Muse, a hub for contemporary African art, is opening its doors to art lovers and the public for the first solo exhibition of Gbenga Matthew, a contemporary neo-expressionist painter.

The exhibition, which is titled,”Subconscious Consciousness” is curated by Avinash D. Wadhwani,

and delves into the complex relationship between the conscious mind and the subconscious, while offering a visually dynamic and emotionally engaging experience.

It will open from Saturday, September 28, until October 20, 2024.

Through vibrant abstract expressionist paintings and immersive installations, Gbenga invites visitors to explore the depths of the psyche, revealing hidden layers of meaning within everyday experiences. His unique neo-expressionist style, featuring bold colours, expressive brushwork, and spontaneous symbolic imagery, presents an intense and personal exploration of inner thoughts, emotions, and societal reflections.

One of the standout pieces in the exhibition, “In Love with a Surrealist,” depicts a fragmented figure entangled in a chaotic web of lines and colours, symbolising the tension between rationality and irrational desire; a central theme in Gbenga’s work. Other pieces continue to reflect his philosophical inclinations, including his interpretation of the “Tree of Life,” presented through two dimensional acrylic panels viewable from both sides, challenging perspectives and reinforcing the exhibition’s theme of “same same but different.”

Gbenga’s art is deeply influenced by his Yoruba heritage and his experiences in Benin Republic where he drew inspiration from the similarities and differences between the Yoruba people across borders. His work not only reflects a profound engagement with African identity but also showcases his bold experimentation with scale, colour, and depth.

Curator Avinash D. Wadhwani, creative director of Temple Muse, describes Gbenga’s work as “an invitation to explore the layered complexities of human thought and emotion.”

Temple Muse continues its tradition of nurturing local talent and offering its clients cutting-edge contemporary art from Africa and beyond. Visitors to “Subconscious Consciousness” can expect a visually captivating and introspective experience, where the boundaries between awareness, intuition, and artistic expression are fluidly explored.