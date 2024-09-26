Funke Akindele aims for new heights with ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’

Nigerian filmmaker and actor Funke Akindele is gearing up for the release of her latest film, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, and she is aiming high. The film’s promotional video features a playful tug-of-war between the casts of ‘Jenifa’ and Akindele’s previous blockbuster, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ (ATCJ).

With the ‘Jenifa’ cast emerging victorious, Akindele signals her ambition to surpass ATCJ’s remarkable records.

ATCJ holds several Nollywood records, including the biggest opening weekend, the largest opening for a female director, and the first film to break the N1 billion mark domestically. By referencing these achievements in the promotional video, Akindele made it clear that she wants to shatter her records. The film’s star-studded cast, including Patience Ozokwor, Nancy Isime, Bisola, Stan Nze, and Falz, further adds to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Akindele, who has been labelled a marketing genius, understands that effective marketing is the key to a movie’s success at the cinema, captivating audiences with compelling trailers, strategic social media campaigns, and promotional materials.

Over the years, Funke Akindele has been known to be very vocal and practical when promoting their films. This strategy has led to her films like ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga,’ ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ and ‘ATCJ’ attaining the highest Grossing Nollywood movie status.