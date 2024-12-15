Fuji Vibrations 2024: High-energy celebration of Fuji music’s family bond

Last Thursday, over 6,431 concertgoers gathered at Muri Okunola Park in Lagos for the fifth edition of Fuji Vibrations; a resounding celebration of Fuji music.

The event, which was held in collaboration with the Fuji Musician Association of Nigeria, witnessed a night of spectacular live performances, cultural pride, and an unmistakable reminder of Fuji music’s essence as one large and united family.

Fuji music, like any family, is full of passion and diverse personalities, but its unbreakable bond always prevails. This year’s event epitomized that spirit, bringing together Fuji’s best artists as well as newcomers to celebrate the genre’s rich history.

The night included an electrifying lineup of 12 artists: K1 De Ultimate, Shina Akani, Saheed Osupa, Abass Obesere, KS1 Malaika, Igwe Remi Aluko, Sulaimon Atawewe, SK Sensation, Lokoso Ajani, viral sensation Fatima Cinderella, Iyalode Fuji, and Sikiru Lemon Fuji. The concert had a modern twist by trailblazing DJ Kulet, whose high-energy set provided a fresh and dynamic take on Fuji music’s everlasting appeal.

The energy inside Muri Okunola Park was palpable, as guests clad in the event’s signature print turned the venue into a vibrant sea of colours and patterns. Fuji Vibrations became a melting pot of music, fashion and culture as attendees danced and sang till dawn.

The presentation of a Special Recognition Award to K1 De Ultimate, in appreciation of his enormous contributions to Fuji music, was a highlight of the occasion. His performance was nothing short of magnificent, establishing his status as a living legend, while also reminding everyone about the genre’s beginnings and evolution.

Goldberg Lager Beer, Imperial Black Whisky, and UAC Foods helped in making this year’s event a success. Goldberg Lager Beer refreshed concertgoers with chilled beer, adding to the evening’s joyous spirit. Imperial Black Whisky added a sense of elegance to its whiskey tasting area, providing fans with a premium experience that complemented the rich tones of Fuji music, while UAC Foods provided the much-needed refreshment to the audience including ice cream and bottled drinks.

Commenting on the event’s success, Bobo Omotayo, founder of Fuji: A Opera, said “Fuji Vibrations is not simply a concert—it is a family reunion. Fuji music has always been about community, even in times of differences. This platform exists to honour our shared ancestry, reminding us that, despite our differences, we are stronger together. For five years in a row, Fuji: A Opera has brought fans closer to the heart of this amazing genre.”

As the fifth edition concludes with overwhelming success, Fuji Vibrations is the beating core of Fuji music, a genre whose vivid energy and familial bond continue to resonate across generations.

