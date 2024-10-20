From art trading to gallery, ARTSPLIT blazes the trail

…202 debuts with ‘Vessels’, maiden exhibition

Since inception ARTSPLIT, a leading African art trading platform, has not relented in its efforts at enriching the creative industry, particularly the visual art sector, with innovations.

Across the years, it has been offering rotating thematic exhibitions and dynamic programming, featuring the finest contemporary artists from Africa.

Its advisory services have also helped corporate and private clients to build, document, and manage art collections while offering expert advice on art investment and appraisals.

With the above in mind, ARTSPLIT is expanding its offerings with the launch of 202 Gallery, a private art gallery and advisory service dedicated to promoting modern and contemporary African art to a global audience.

The gallery is focused on providing better access and value for emerging, underrepresented, and master African artists.

It is debuting this weekend with an exhibition titled ‘Vessels’, which will feature 37 works, including paintings, drawings, and sculptures by eight emerging artists from Nigeria and Ghana.

The exhibition, thoughtfully curated by Majid Biggar explores themes of identity, spirituality, culture, and the human experience, showcasing fresh perspectives from Adeniyi Adewole, Gedepresunpre Agorsor, Igbobinna Eze, Israel Fatola, Yewande Ambeke, James Adebayo, Joseph Oluwasegun, and Mubaraq Yusuf.

Adeniyi Adewole’s compelling fibreglass sculptures are rooted in African spirituality and cosmology. They reflect on the strength of the human spirit and the importance of community ties.

Igbobinna Eze, Israel Fatola, and Yewande Ambeke blend figuration and abstraction to examine the complexities of human emotions, cultural identity, and the evolving nature of existence.

On the other hand, James Adebayo’s work is influenced by his experience of double vision, offering a distinctive interpretation of the world. As well, Joseph Oluwasegun fuses traditional and digital techniques to explore identity, purpose, and self-acceptance themes. Meanwhile, Mubaraq Yusuf and Gedepresunpre Agorsor draw inspiration from African history and expressions of identity, celebrating the resilience and beauty of the African spirit.

“This exhibition is not just a display of individual talent; it reflects the mission of 202 Gallery, which is to provide a platform for emerging and underrepresented artists while connecting them with a global audience,” Majid Biggar, curator and gallery manager, noted.

“The opening of 202 Gallery marks a significant moment for Nigeria’s art scene, offering a dynamic space for artistic expression and cultural exchange.”

The ‘Vessels’ exhibition will run from October 21 to December 13, 2024 at the new gallery, located at #14 Murtala Mohammed Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos.

