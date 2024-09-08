From Anatomy to Modeling: Inspiring journey of Ikasi Somze Inisomze

Ikasi Somze Inisomze is a talented individual has made a mark in multiple fields, from anatomy to modeling and content creation. Recently crowned Mr. Ideal Nigeria 1st Prince 2024, Ikasi shares his inspiring journey and passions with us.

From Anatomy to Runway

Inisomze’s academic pursuits in anatomy might seem worlds apart from his modeling career, but he sees connections between the two. “Understanding the human body has actually helped me on the runway,” he explains.

“My journey in anatomy actually begun with a pursuit for medicine, but I got Anatomy instead and I’ve grown to not only respect the study, but it has also given me the leisure to chase my other dreams, which brings me to modeling.

“In 2019, while heading to work, I was approached by a model scout that fancied my height, funny thing was until then I had never considered it. Mostly, cause I felt it was something I could never do and also didn’t really know how to go about it, but after that encounter I’ve been on a course that I’m still on it right now. I know that time waits for no man and that’s my major reason for pursuing both my academics and my career simultaneously.

The Mr. Ideal Nigeria Experience

Winning the prestigious title has been a game-changer for Inisomze. “It’s an honor to represent Nigeria and inspire others,” he says. The affiliation with Party Jollof Africa has also opened new doors for him.

Juggling Responsibilities

With multiple pursuits, Inisomze must balance his time wisely. “Discipline and prioritization are key,” he reveals. His anatomy background helps him stay focused and driven.

Content with a Purpose

Through his content, Inisomze aims to promote positivity, self-acceptance, and creativity. His unique blend of knowledge and charisma makes him a compelling figure in the entertainment industry.

The Future

As Inisomze continues to excel in multiple fields, his story serves as a testament to the power of hard work and determination. What’s next for this Renaissance man? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – Ikasi Somze Inisomze is a name you’ll be hearing more of.