Edosa Ogiugo's 20ft by 90 ft 'Free Spirit' mural at Harris County, Houston, Texas.

At 20 feet by 90 feet, any artwork this large in size will definitely need enough space to breathe.

As well, it would be obviously seen by many from afar, while enhancing the aesthetic appeals of its vicinity.

This is a reality at an aquatic centre in Harris County, Houston, Texas, United States of America, where ‘Free Spirit’, a large format outdoor painting, is on display.

The mural, which overlooks the county commissioner’s office, celebrates the power of cultural diversity through dance. It also enthralls the residents and unite the community on a positive purpose.

The work is a creation of Edosa Ogiugo, a foremost Nigerian painter, who is widely exhibited with works in public and private collections across the world.

Considering its huge size, ‘Free Spirit’ is simple humongous and sheer creativity on a wall canvas.

It stands at 20 feet by 90 feet and took seven consecutive days of work to finish it.

“Yes, I do lots of canvases, as you can see. But, not in the scale of the ‘Free Spirit’ project,” Edosa, an Edo State-born visual art master, who is now in Nigeria, after delivering on the breathtaking work, confessed to a group of art writers.

Speaking on the work in his studio at Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos, recently, Edosa, noted with excitement that ‘Free Spirit’ is taken from one of his dancer celebration and rejoicing series; featuring a group of Benin dancers in the typical costume of the Edos, including beads, and the hairdo, like a replica of Iyoba, the Queen Mother.

But the intrigue for the artist is that ‘Free Spirit’, an adaptation of a painting he did in 2003, which was later acquired at a group exhibition in Pretoria, South Africa, is making impacts on lives, residents and enlivening the community landscape of Harris County in Houston, Texas, USA.

“I would say that it is a miracle because something I sold over 20 years ago, having a life or taking a life of its own, is a miracle,” Edosa enthused.

“Like we always say, God is in the details.

So, the interesting thing for me is how it got relevant with that community. That is the intriguing thing because I was asking, why choose this particular one?

It is truly intriguing for me,” he explained.

Again, the statements with colour, African themes, heritage and diversity are very obvious.

However, the artist thinks that ‘Free Spirit’ is well-suited for Haris County considering that Houston is more of a mixed community.

“From records, the largest population of Blacks in Houston are Nigerians. Definitely, ‘Free Spirit’ will resonate with not just the concept of inclusivity and multicultural environment, but the fact that we also have indigenous of the US, so to speak, who can relate with the elements in the picture,” he noted.

Of course, the residents reciprocated Edosa’s kind gestures of beautifying their environment and uniting them with dancing colours, amid commendations from virtually everyone.

The artist appreciated the commendations the most and see them as the chief reason for his fulfilment on the project, and not necessarily the monetary value and experience.

“The very good thing that gladdened my heart is that I had children, as small as, or as young as three, six, ten years and more, coming to tell me, thank you for beautifying and educating our community.

“They once said, thank you for bringing sunshine. There was an elderly lady who came and said, every time I come here, I just feel lifted and I am happy.

“Then there were men who came, who also are cut across the age groups. There was this particular elderly man who was asking me, do you know John Bengals? He was a black American artist who impacted so much in the art scene and in the community.

In fact, the hero worshipping is well represented in the local museum in Houston,” he noted.

On the choice of his work for the project, despite the many incredible works and artists across Africa, Edosa thinks that it is because he paints from his heart and sincere in his career.

Rodney Ellis, county commissioner of Harris County, Houston, Texas, thinks the same.

“Edosa, you are incredibly talented. I am happy I am able to bring you to the US,” Ellis said.

But Edosa also found out that the sponsors of the project were intrigued by the movement in his work.

“I am also fascinated by the movement,” Edosa said.

In answering the Harris County commissioner’s question on what inspired ‘Free Spirit’, Edosa said, “I grew up in the midst of these women.

They may not be those particular women, but a typical Benin boy will go with the parents to special occasions like the Igue festival, which happens every year end. You see those beautiful, gorgeous women, well costumed. They come to do their dance”.

Meanwhile, as rightly observed by most residents of the county, the work depicted happy women and the ladies were happy that these are powerful women dominating the space, probably the Amazons.

The above made a man to ask Edosa the obvious question.

Why isn’t there a man in the painting?

Well he replied saying, “The men are in the background rendering the music.

So, if you listen very well, you will hear the music”.

But most importantly, the success of ‘Free Spirit’ has earned Edosa another project in the US.

That was the major reason he returned to his studio in Lagos, to rest before traveling to enthral the US with another breathtaking work.

“I was told that I exceeded expectations. So, instead of ten days, I did the work in seven days.

So, I was immediately asked to start another one in a bigger venue, the Rodeo Centre,” he said.

While Edosa prepares to travel for the second project, sometime this year, he recalled the challenges of working on the ‘Free Spirit’ project, from snowstorm, climbing and working on high platform, sleeping off sometime, among others.

“I was so stressed, but I really enjoyed my time,” he noted.

He is also grateful to Bimbo Adenuba, a colleague, who connected him to Street Art Mankind, Rodney Ellis, the commissioner of Harris County, the good people of the county and other artists that made his work easy in Houston,Texas.

He looks forward to meeting them again when he returns for the second project and most importantly, exporting Benin and Nigeria cultural heritage to the US through his works.

