Five wrong conflict resolution approaches for wives

Managing conflict in marriage requires thoughtful strategies and self-awareness. Frustration, unmet expectations, and resentment can drive behaviours that harm rather than heal the relationship. By avoiding common pitfalls, you can foster a healthier, more supportive environment for growth and connection.

Five Ineffective Approaches to Avoid:

1. Over-Aggression: Trying to force a change through intensity and aggression may lead to compliance out of pressure rather than genuine understanding. A man might agree outwardly to give you peace but still act according to his preferences. Instead, use a tender approach where possible while asserting boundaries firmly yet maturely when necessary.

2. Using Abusive Words: Demeaning or belittling your partner with harsh words can have a lasting negative impact, causing resentment and diminishing trust. Words matter deeply; respectful language fosters a space where both partners feel valued and heard.

3. Trying to Fix Everything: Avoid constantly taking on the role of the fixer or “saving” the relationship single-handedly. Giving your husband the space to address issues and take responsibility allows him to contribute to the marriage’s growth. A fixer mentality can create imbalance and even lead to burnout.

4. Becoming a Control Freak or Micromanaging: Constantly directing or micromanaging every aspect of your partner’s actions can feel suffocating, eroding respect and independence. Trust that your partner can handle certain things without your constant oversight, allowing space for their individuality.

5. Impatience and Frustration: Pushing for immediate results without giving room for natural progress often leads to nagging and frustration. Impatience can inadvertently escalate conflicts. A gentle, patient approach respects a relationship’s natural pace of change.

By avoiding these approaches, you can support a healthier, more balanced relationship where both partners are empowered to contribute to each other’s growth and well-being.

Role of Regulations and Policy in Organisational Policy Making

Every so often, a new policy is rolled out with serious ramifications. An example are company policies especially when they intersect with human resource and labor laws. Let’s use the example of “Nomelz Associates” a new Fintech, aiming to meet a major project deadline, institutes a policy advising female employees against pregnancy, claiming they cannot afford to offer maternity leave until the project’s completion the following year. Tumini, a manager in the Finance Department is already heavily pregnant when this new “policy” is rolled out. When she applies for maternity leave after her child is born, she receives a termination letter stating that she is “unsuitable for the role.”

Seeking redress, Tumini files a lawsuit, citing provisions in the Nigerian Labour Act which states: “…employers are prohibited from terminating the contract of any female worker who is absent due to maternity leave, or who remains absent from her work for a longer period as a result of illness which arose out of her pregnancy or confinement and which renders her unfit for work.”

As a result of this legal dispute, the organisation is ordered to pay damages to Tumini and suffers significant reputational harm—an outcome that could have been avoided through proper alignment of internal policies with extant labor laws.

The Necessity of Compliance with Local Laws

It is imperative for any establishment, especially multinationals, to not only be aware of but strictly adhere to the existing laws in their country of operation. This responsibility begins with the basic incorporation laws set up by entities like the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and extends to labour, taxation, and even environmental regulations. Ignorance of the law is never a valid defense, and companies that fail to integrate compliance into their policies face potential lawsuits, financial losses, and reputational risks.

The challenge is even more pronounced for multinational corporations that operate across various legal jurisdictions. For instance, in the United States, where laws can vary significantly from state to state, it is essential for organisations to ensure that their policies comply not only with federal but also with state regulations. Companies that overlook these nuances may inadvertently violate important local laws, leading to costly litigation, fines, and operational setbacks.

