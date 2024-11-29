Fit Group to construct Hilton Garden Inn in Enugu

FIT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited, a subsidiary of the FIT Group of Companies Limited, is set to develop a 150-key Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Heliu Business District, a commercial area of Enugu, as part of a move seen at playing big in the hospitality industry.

The construction will be done in partnership with Sana Global Projects Limited; an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

Victor Ogakwu, chairman, FIT Hospitality and Entertainment Limited, stated that the agreement marks a pivotal moment in the realisation of the first globally franchised Hilton Hotel in the South East of Nigeria. According to him, the emerging Heliu Business District is a project set to redefine estate development standards in the SouthEast region.

“We are thrilled to engage the Sana Group as the EPC contractor to deliver this turnkey hotel project with its unique steel building technology, the first of such a building in Enugu. This project underscores our commitment to driving economic growth and tourism development in this region,” Ogakwu stated.

According to him, the Hilton Garden Inn will feature 150 luxuriously furnished rooms, cutting-edge conference facilities, and signature dining options, including a rooftop bar and restaurants, while blending traditional Igbo aesthetics with contemporary elegance.

Loretta Aniagolu, CEO, FIT Hospitality and Entertainment Limited, stated that the Hilton Garden Inn will become a beacon of excellence, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and creating vibrant business opportunities in the state.

“This agreement brings us one step closer to creating an iconic development that will not only boost tourism but also catalyze economic growth in Enugu State,” she assured.

According to Aniagolu, the project’s funding structure, arranged by Afrinvest Capital Limited, demonstrates a robust financial framework designed to ensure timely delivery and sustainability. She stated further that Hilton Garden Inn, upon completion, is expected to elevate the profile of Enugu State as a hospitality hub.

Alaa Alghadban, managing director, Sana Global Projects, disclosed that the firm was chosen for its expertise and track record of successful infrastructure projects. “We are excited to be engaged by FIT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited to execute this prestigious project. We share in FIT Group’s vision for excellence, and we are determined to ensure the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel becomes a flagship destination in Enugu,” Alghadban said.

