FashionEVO: Showcasing creativity, innovation that defines African fashion

In recent times African fashion has been in the global spotlight, from runways to its use by celebrities in music videos and films. It is almost impossible to ignore. When influential people like Beyoncé and Michelle Obama step out on red carpets wearing African clothing, they turn heads, and reinforce trends to follow.

African culture is popular around the world right now, Afrobeats and African dancers are on almost every screen. This inevitably causes the world to take note of what they are wearing. There are a large number of young Africans living around the world, who are increasingly trying to reconnect with their heritage. This includes learning about fashion from their homeland and adopting it to feel more in touch with their roots.

Nigeria as the most populated country in Nigeria is seen to take the lead in showcasing African fashion.

Events like FashionEVO are helping to push the narrative that African fashion is embedded in innovations and creativity.

“This is a celebration of the boundless creativity and innovation that defines African fashion. We are proud to have brought together such incredible talent and visionaries, pushing the boundaries of what fashion can be. FashionEVO is committed to elevating African designers and showcasing their brilliance on a global stage, and this is just the beginning of an even greater journey. A big thank you to Inya Lawal, my dearest Sister for sharing the Africa Creative Market platform with us.” –Yetty Ogunnubi, Founder of FashionEVO said.

The Fashion Day concluded with a vibrant atmosphere of creativity, connection, and excitement, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating what comes next for FashionEVO.

The event solidified FashionEVO’s position as one of the leaders in bridging fashion, creativity, and innovation.

FashionEVO’s exhibition booth served as the focal point of its exclusive pop-up store, offering attendees a dynamic experience with a curated selection of fashion and beauty brands.

Designers such as Henri Uduku, GB Lagos, DWL, Tafe Organics, Dash Contents and Detail Africa, among others, showcased their collections, transforming the space into an interactive marketplace where guests could discover and purchase distinctive, trendsetting pieces.

Fashion Day, hosted by FashionEVO on September 19th, brought together some of the prominent figures in the fashion, creative, and digital space.

The event featured masterclasses, keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats covering critical industry topics. Key speakers included Dr. Princess Oghene, Founder of GMYT, Dr Kaffy Shafau, Creative Entrepreneur, renowned digital artist Mr Lemi Ghariokwu, Felix Adebayo, Founder of Studio by Felix Crown, Ivie Osula, Founder, DWL, Angel Obasi, Fashion Influencer, Gbenga Ayo-Dada, Jeweller, Dr Tewa Onasaya, Founder Exquisite magazine and ELOY Awards, Babajide Familusi, Founder Under40 CEOs, Andrea Giaccaglia CEO of Digitrakar Digital Media, Motunde Ibironke, Head of Partnerships and Projects Bellanaija, Tunde Owolabi of Ethnik Africa, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Visual Artist and Creative Director, Tinu Adesugba, Founder 245 Creative Agency, Lucky Idike Jr, Investor at AfroFlavour Entertainment UK, Mary Edoro, Chief of Staff/ Head of Strategy at BellaNaija, and many others. The sessions focused on essential themes such as Afrofuturism and fashion, partnerships with digital creators, attracting investors, and legal advice for fashion entrepreneurs which was handled by Annie Oti, Founder of Africa Fashion Law.

The day culminated in a grand fashion show that was the highlight of the entire event. Attendees arrived in breathtaking ensembles and imaginative outfits that lit up the fashion show, transforming the event into a vivid display of artistry and style. Their bold, avant-garde designs and carefully curated looks not only complemented the theme of the event but also enhanced the creative energy of the evening, making the atmosphere one of pure fashion brilliance and artistic expression.

Awards were presented, recognising exceptional individuals for their significant contributions to the fashion and creative industries; Lanre Da Silva, Dr Reze Bonna, Azuka Ogujiuba, Victoria Michaels, Omoyemi Akerele, Kelechi Amade-Obi, Mai Atafo, Bola Balogun, Ruth Osime and Ms. Sade Thomas-Fahm the pioneer Fashion designer in Nigeria was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion, courtesy of Toyota by CFAO, whose impact continues to shape and inspire the community, especially in Africa.

Esteemed designers like Joseph Ejiro, Amarelis Atelier, Gbenga Artsmith, Jon Pelumi, Sketenle By Etti, Mmakamba, Henri Uduku, Dash Contents, GDWN, Shakara Trybe, Ciscacecil, Cute Saint, and Kola Kuddus graced the runway with their stunning collections. In addition to the runway showcases, the show featured performances by renowned dancer Dr. Kaffy, a magical act by Fadan the Great, a musical performance by Steve Caise and the show was hosted by Olive Emodi.

The event also witnessed the official unveiling of FashionEVO’s future direction, led by the Founder, Yetty Ogunnubi, with Inya Lawal, the convener of ACM, joining her on stage. This significant moment marked the next chapter for FashionEVO, setting the tone for even more groundbreaking initiatives in the fashion space.

In partnership with prominent organisations such as YD Company, Ascend Studios Foundation, Atlantic Exhibition, Insigna Media, Mahogany International, Rare Magic, Chivita, Chivas Regal, Clickbooth, Detail Africa, Madiba Allure, Zaron, Sephimages, Morin O, Tafe Organics, DWL, AJL Consulting, Mystic Beauty, QShop, Chow Noodles, FashionandCo, Kuruxy Crunchies, and BN Style, FashionEVO curated an extraordinary experience that seamlessly blended creativity, fashion, and innovation, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

