Entry submission portal for AFRIMA 2022 closes on August 5

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is reminding all artistes, music professionals and other relevant stakeholders within Africa and across the diaspora to submit their entries for the 2022 AFRIMA edition, before the portal closes on August 5, 2022.

According to Hadja Kobele Keita, AFRIMA Juror, representing Diaspora Northern America, the award platform would not extend the submission date beyond August 5, 2022.

“It is important that all relevant parties submit their entries on time this year. We are a very thorough and transparent organisation; and we have a clear process for the award ceremony every year. Once submission of entries ends, we spend time in judging the materials, before we can derive our final nominations list. We also have a specific time allotted to voting. The entire process is also audited by a firm of international repute, Pricewaterhousecoopers. We do not just wake up and nominate people. AFRIMA 2022 will be held from November 3-6, 2022. To achieve this, we cannot extend deadlines at this point.”

According to AFRIMA, all prospective entries must have been created between August 20, 2021 and August 5, 2022, being the year-in-review for all submissions. Artistes, artiste managers, music producers, recording companies/labels, video directors, disc jockeys and other relevant stakeholders can submit their work or submit on behalf of their clients via the official AFRIMA website at www.afrima.org. All submissions must be done in consonance with AFRIMA guidelines, terms and conditions, which are also available on the website.

This year’s edition retains its existing categories, all of which are carefully curated to celebrate the best of talents within the African music scene as well as communicate the strengths of Africa for global competitiveness.

A pre-screening and a main screening process will be carried out, respectively, by a world-class 13-member jury composed of seasoned music experts from across the five regions of Africa and in the diaspora, from August 5-16, 2022.

A world media announcement of the AFRIMA 2022 nominees list will be held on August 17, 2022, officially heralding the voting period for this year’s edition. From August 24, 2022, the AFRIMA Academy as well as music fans and followers around the globe will begin to participate in the public voting process to be conducted on AFRIMA’s website, during which the nominees will receive votes that could lead them to emerging winners in the various categories of the awards. The voting process, which closes 24 hours before the awards ceremony, would be monitored and audited by a reputable international auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The awards ceremony will be held from Thursday November 3 to Sunday November 6, 2022. It will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour. The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, African Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.