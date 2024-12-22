Entertainment firm eyes new market for global expansion in 2025

The Scar production, one of the leading entertainment companies in Africa, and its radio arm, The Scar Radio, have unveiled plans for global collaborations, eyeing new markets in 2025.

This is according to a statement released by the firm with its CEO Adeniyi Fabuyi stating that company aims to promote African entertainment and culture across the globe next year.

“We are excited to take African entertainment to the global stage. Our goal is to collaborate with international artists, producers, and entertainment companies to create content that showcases the richness and diversity of African culture,” Fabuyi said.

The Scar Production has already begun making strides in this direction, with ongoing talks with top entertainment companies in the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia.

The company plans to produce a series of international collaborations, including music albums, films, and television shows, featuring African and global artists.

One of the company’s most anticipated collaborations is with renowned American music producer, Quincy Jones. The Scar Production is set to partner with Jones’ production company to produce a music album featuring African artists, which will be released globally in 2025.

In addition to its global collaborations, The Scar Production is also expanding its operations to new markets in 2025.

It plans to establish offices in Los Angeles, London, and Dubai, which will serve as hubs for its international operations.

“We believe that African entertainment has the potential to compete globally, and we are committed to making that happen,” said Jumai Adedoja Fabuyi, COO of The Scar Radio. “Our expansion into new markets is a strategic move to tap into the growing demand for African content worldwide.”

Reflecting on the year 2024, Jumai said, “Our partnership with Record Junkee has deepened our impact in Sheffield, enhancing our advocacy efforts and positioning The Scar Radio as a global ambassador for African sounds.

“This achievement, combined with our expansion into the United States and successful advocacy programs in the UK, underscores a year of unparalleled growth and cultural impact.

“Operationally, we’ve scaled The Scar Production into a well-oiled machine, becoming a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. From managing artist portfolios to state-of-the-art TV productions, our efforts have positioned us as a trusted partner for creatives.

“Financially, 2024 saw us exceed revenue projections, driven by increased artist signings and successful global partnerships.

“Looking ahead, the future of The Scar is rooted in innovation and global expansion. One of our core beliefs is that the future is AI, and we are actively integrating artificial intelligence into both the radio and the broader operations of the company.

“For instance, we’re deploying AI tools to analyze listener preferences and curate personalized playlists, enhancing the user experience. In production, AI-powered tools are streamlining workflows, from songwriting assistance to music distribution strategies.

“For The Scar Radio, we plan to deepen our footprint in Europe and explore markets in Asia, ensuring that African music continues to resonate globally. Partnerships with tech platforms and music services will also play a critical role in expanding our reach.

“For The Scar Production, our focus is on strengthening artist development programs, establishing an incubator for emerging talents, and fostering collaborations between African artists and their global counterparts.

“By continuing to import talent into the UK and the United States and facilitating cross-border partnerships, we aim to redefine the boundaries of African entertainment’s influence.”

