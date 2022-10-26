Empire’s lead single tops Nigeria’s Turntable chart on debut week

‘Cough(odo) the lead single for EMPIRE’s Africa compilation album ‘Where We Are From’ has hit No. 1 on the TurnTable Charts on its debut week. The song led tracking for the week of October 14 – 20 and peaked on the aggregate Nigeria Top 100 making it Kizz Daniels’s fourth No- 1 and Empire’s first as a billed artiste.

The viral song becomes the second song to achieve the same feat after Davido’s 2020 hit song ‘FEM’ debuted at No.1 during the week of September 11 – 17, 2020.

Ayra Starr’s “Rush” from her deluxe version of the artiste’s debut album, 19 & Dangerous dropped down to second place on the charts with Young John’s ‘Xtra cool’ retaining its place at the third spot on the charts. Blaqbonez ‘Back in Uni’ has climbed up to fifth place to join fellow Chocolate City compatriot ‘Young John at the top 5 spots.

Asake still holds three spots in the top 10 songs with ‘Joha’, ‘Terminator’, and ‘Organise’ all at No 4, 7, and 9 respectively with all three tracks from his album ‘Mr. Money with the vibes’. He still holds the record for the albums with the most No1 songs (4) which he set when ‘Organise’ peaked on the charts recently.

The singer broke Davido’s record for most No.1 songs (5 songs) in the Nigerian charts with 6 songs with four songs coming from ‘Mr. Money with the Vibe’. ‘Joha’ music video already bagged over 6 million views on YouTube in just two weeks of its release.

Other songs on the top 10 include’ Electricity’ by Pheelz and Davido at No. 6, ‘Philo’ by Bella Shmurda featuring Omah Lay at No. 8, and ‘Bandana’ by Fireboy DML featuring fellow Empire artist Asake at No. 10.

TurnTable Chart rankings on the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within Nigeria, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV in the country. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.