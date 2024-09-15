‘Eda Aye,’ ‘The Strange Encounters’ to premiere in October

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian cleric, Reverend Wisdom Akinpelu has announced plans to release two Christian drama series in Nigeria by October 2024.

The series, titled “Eda Aye” (The Mankind) and “The Strange Encounters” respectively, aim to educate viewers on the importance of purposeful living and a Christ-centred life.

According to Akinpelu, the 13-episode series will explore themes such as sexual immorality, ethics, guilt, reconciliation, and redemption, while maintaining African culture and showcasing Bible solutions to complex human problems.

“Eda-Aye” (The Mankind) follows the lives of five individuals as they strive for success and peace, only to face overwhelming challenges that push them to the brink.

Their relentless pursuit of solutions leads to the uncovering of hidden secrets that ultimately provide them with the relief they desperately seek.

On the other hand, “The Strange Encounters” revolves around counselling sessions where characters grapple with their choices, exploring themes of temptation, guilt, and the struggle for redemption.

One of the issues addressed in the movie is the negative influence of pornography on many youth and adults alike.

Akinpelu, a graduate of the University of Cumbria and a current law student at the BPP University Law School, stated that the films aim to beam a spotlight on the destructive effects of pornography and encourage viewers to seek the right way out of addiction.

He noted that the release of these drama series is expected to make a significant impact on Nigerian audiences, providing a unique blend of entertainment and spiritual guidance.

“What is paramount is maintaining and showcasing African culture and in the process using drama to declare the bible solutions to complex human problems thereby creating a peaceful and prosperous society where everyone lives a fulfilled life,” Akinpelu explained.

Eda-Aye (The Mankind), according to him, is a gripping narrative that explores the complex interplay of ambition, morality, and the supernatural, set against the backdrop of personal and spiritual battles.

"The Strange Encounters also revolves around counselling sessions, where the characters grapple with their choices, exploring themes of temptation, guilt, and the struggle for redemption," he noted.

He disclosed that one of the issues addressed in the movie is the negative influence pornography plays in the lives of many youths and adults alike, hence he plans to let the films speak to these social issues.

“Whether we like to admit it or not, many in the church and outside it struggle with addiction to pornography and we want to shine a spotlight on this so they can see how it is destroying lives and seek the right way out of it,” Akinpelu concluded.