Easy step by step routine to achieving a glass skin

One of the big beauty trends now is having a “flawless” complexion. Some beauty experts describe this as glass skin. To imagine a glass skin is like looking as though one has been molded from glass.

Other names for the look are “bouncy skin” or “see-through skin.” The tone is even, and the surface of the skin is nearly reflective.

Glass skin is mainly about creating a flawless complexion by caring for the skin itself. It isn’t a make-up technique. You can apply make-up over your skin once you’ve prepped with skin-care products, but the skin itself is the real star of the show

Getting glass skin involves multiple skin-care steps to apply products in a strategic order.‌

The sequence is very important to maximize the effectiveness of each product. Most glass skin routines suggest you start with the lightest-weight products and let them absorb before adding the next product. That way, each product gets through your skin without the previous product getting in its way.

In an article by realsimple.com, it highlights some step to step methods to achieving a glass skin.

Double clean

Tiffany Libby, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and MOHS surgeon. recommends starting with a cleansing oil, like Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Oil. Then, follow with a hydrating face wash, like Grown Alchemist Gentle Facial Cleanser to ensure dirt, oil, and makeup are washed away and you’re working with a clean palette.

Chemically Exfoliate

Marnie Nussbaum, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, suggests following your cleanse with a toner or an exfoliating pad. This eats away at the bonds between skin cells and sloughs them off. YSE Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads are packed with both glycolic acid and PHAs that lightly resurface without irritating the skin.

Apply a hydrating serum

Both Nussbaum and Libby recommend applying a hydrating serum next. “Look for ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid,” says Nussbaum. Peach and Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum has both for plumping and brightening, as well as a peptide complex that helps smooth.

Seal with a moisturizer

Finally, finish off your routine with a moisturizer. This will help seal in water, so your skin looks and feels bouncy for longer. Infused with Japanese purple rice and hyaluronic acid, Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Plumping and Hydrating Moisturizer promotes radiance and boosts luminosity. Plus, the texture is so light and fluffy application is a breeze.

Apply an SPF

Arguably the most important skincare step, an SPF 30 or higher protects your skin from harmful UV rays and “prevents skin damage which can lead to dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, and photoaging” according to Libby. We like Tula Ultimate Sun Serum SPF 50 because it sinks into the skin without leaving behind a white cast.

Experts also suggest using moisturizing face masks once a week to add an extra boost of hydration to your face. Sheet masks are a popular choice for moisturizing, but you can also try hydrating clay masks. You can also use an exfoliating mask every week to keep your complexion bright.

Glass skin is a commitment of time and money. But the reward of pampering your face is a glowing complexion.