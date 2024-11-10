Don’t castigate your family in public – Yul Edochie

Popular actor and self acclaimed pastor, Yul Edochie, has advised his fans, friends and foes never to criticize their family members in public.

The controversial actor, in a series of rants on his social media pages in the last few days, has said it is not proper to rebuke one’s family in public, no matter the reason.

He said, “Never castigate your family in public, never. That is the sign of a weak person. Since you don’t know, let me educate you. Don’t you see Davido and his uncle? Once you see them in public, they are hugging, dancing and happy. They would have treated any matter inside the house. Don’t let haters push you into castigating your family. That is a sign of weakness and jealousy.

“They treat family matters inside the house. The stupid person that sat you down to discuss your family, tell him to discuss his own family first.”

Yul, who has received so much heat from so many quarters since he broke up with his estranged wife, May, said he has reasons for whatever he does and he doesn’t live his life to impress anybody.

“You are not here to impress anybody. Trying to impress everyone will kill you before your time and people will move on. You must take the decision that will keep you alive. A man has his reasons for everything. Don’t stay where you will die just so you can impress people. That is foolishness. And when you take decisions, you stand by it. Leave people to talk, it shouldn’t concern you.

“When people ask you about your family, tell them to mind their business. Great people don’t castigate their family, their brother, sister, parent, children in public. Only small minded people do such. No matter the pressure, family stays together.”

In a different post, Yul also admonished those who told him to keep his marriage off social media, insisting he will continue talking about his current wife, Judy.

“You that your marriage inside the house, didn’t you still divorce? Didn’t your wife leave you? Everybody has become an adviser on social media platforms. You have not been able to fix your own life that is scattered yet you know how to advise other people. If I post my wife on my page a million times, how is it your business did you buy data for me or is it your wife that I posted?

“The one that would excite you is to wear black and gather for the person’s burial. But when that person was alive and happy, his happiness would pain you. If my post offends you, hug transformer.”

