DelFest to thrill festival goers as organisers unveil entertainers lineup

A fine lineup of entertainers has been unveiled for the mega concert by the organisers of DelFest 2024 festival, which will thrill festival goers from November 22-24, 2024 at The Dome Events Centre, Asaba, Delta State.

An amazing mix of old and new entertainers will set the city of Asaba on fire with music and comedy in the 3-day cultural and business event designed to enhance socio-economic activities, particularly in enabling the youth in the state to benefit from the multiple opportunities that the festival promises to offer. Real estate expert PWAN is the lead supporter of DelFest 2024.

Among the youth-based activities include a hunt for talented young people who can sing, rap, dance and perform roles, teaching tech skills at Delta State Innovation Hub, comedy and music performance. These youth-based activities are complemented by other adult programmes that make DelFest a life-enhancing project. They include a raffle draw that enables patrons to win a car, land and numerous household items.

Also awaiting business executives is a high networth business dinner with Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta State, and a highflying business seminar on how to run a successful business.

Among the lineup of acts to perform at the comedy and music concert include; Odumodu Black, a rave-making act, and O’Rael, a UK-based act,

who will supply music, while the comedy team, led by Ali Baba and Gordon’s, ace comedians, will also have Frank De Don, First Son, Arinze Baba and Kaduna First Son. Also, the disc jockey team, led by DJ Humility, will have DJs Enigma, Dope Caesar and NollyBee spinning the wheels to entertain the over 100,000 expected festival goers that will include those selling products and canvassing services at the 400-strong exhibition booths at The Dome Event Centre, Opanam Road, Asaba.

The maiden edition of DelFest 2024 is a fully packed business and entertainment event that caters for every segment of the Delta society. Apart from the music and comedy mega concerts, the DelFest Business Summit is a must for business owners across the country.

Business leaders and coaches already confirmed for the DelFest Business Summit include; Charles Omordia, IT specialist and founder/CEO, Schoolville (managers of Delta State Innovation Tech Hub, Asaba); Melvis Idenekpoma and Njideka Nto, two medical consultants; Maxwell Loko, vice president, Opay Digital Services Ltd; Linus Okorie, CEO, GOTNI Leadership Clinic; Rume Dominic, blockchain expert; Oti Ukpai, celebrity fashion designer and Rockson Igelige, UK-trained Intellectual Property attorney.

The renowned business leaders and coaches will take on six interesting and topical issues in business.

Share